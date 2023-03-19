Sunday, March 19, 2023
Updated:

DJ Azex aka Akshay Kumar found hanging in his room, family accuses his girlfriend

The family members of DJ Azex have accused his girlfriend and her male friend of being involved in his death.

OpIndia Staff
Odisha: DJ Azex aka Akshay Kumar found dead in his house
Disc Jockey Azex, image via his Instagram profile
8

Akshay Kumar, popularly known as DJ Azex, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Bhubaneswar on Saturday (March 18).

The family members found his body hanging in his room after breaking open the door. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined. Meanwhile, the Kharavel Nagar police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

The deceased’s body has been kept in the Capital hospital mortuary in Bhubaneswar. The family members of Azex have accused his girlfriend and her male friend of being involved in his death.

According to them, his girlfriend had been demanding money and mentally harassing him along with her friend. They suspect blackmailing to be the reason behind Azex’s death.

The family has lodged a complaint, and a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306 (abetment of suicide). Bholanath Moharana, the deceased DJ’s uncle, has claimed that all evidence regarding the alleged blackmailing is on Azex’s mobile phone, which needs to be verified by the police.

While speaking about the matter, the friend of DJ Azex said, “The girl was demanding money on regular occasions and was mentally harassing him along with a male friend. We want a detailed investigation into the matter as he was being harassed over some pictures or video.”

Bhubaneswar Zone-1 ACP, Manas Gadnayak, informed that preliminary investigation suggests that it is a case of suicide due to mental pressure. He also added that the investigation is ongoing and that the truth will come out.

The sudden death of Azex has shocked his fans and the music industry. He had 95K followers on Instagram.

Searched termsDJ Azex hanging
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

