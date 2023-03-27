Monday, March 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsChina skips G20 meeting in Arunachal Pradesh even as 100 delegates representing G20 counties...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

China skips G20 meeting in Arunachal Pradesh even as 100 delegates representing G20 counties attend: Reports

The People's Republic of China has been claiming the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh as its own and an extension of South Tibet.

OpIndia Staff
China misses G20 meeting in Arunachal Pradesh, claims reports
Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, image via Associated Press
13

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has not sent its delegation for a 2-day G20 meeting that was held in Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, reported The Economic Times.

The meeting titled ‘G20 Research Innovation Initiative Gathering’ was held on March 25-March 26 and witnessed the participation of more than 50 delegates.

“There is no delegation from China. Around 100 delegates, representing the G20 countries, besides Indian delegates, arrived in the capital city on Saturday for a two-day programme,” a source told The Economic Times.

Following the meeting, the delegates paid a visit to the Arunachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. As per a report by The Times of India, it is not known whether PRC has lodged an official protest against India for organising the meeting in the ‘disputed’ State.

India has vowed to hold G20 meetings in all 28 states and 8 Union territories, including Jammu and Kashmir. It must be mentioned that the People’s Republic of China has been claiming the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh as its own and an extension of South Tibet.

Arunachal Pradesh an integral part of India: US

In February this year, a bipartisan Senate resolution reaffirming the United States’ recognition of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as an essential component of the Republic of India was introduced in collaboration among Republican Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

This motion is in reference to the fight between China and India along the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Sector. Senator Merkley stated that America’s values supporting freedom and a rules-based order must be at the centre of all of their actions and relationships around the world, especially when China pushes an alternative vision.

“This resolution makes clear that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India–not the People’s Republic of China–and commits the US to deepen support and assistance to the region, alongside like-minded international partners and donors,” he added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina G20 meeting
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
625,862FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com