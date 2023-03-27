The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has not sent its delegation for a 2-day G20 meeting that was held in Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, reported The Economic Times.

The meeting titled ‘G20 Research Innovation Initiative Gathering’ was held on March 25-March 26 and witnessed the participation of more than 50 delegates.

“There is no delegation from China. Around 100 delegates, representing the G20 countries, besides Indian delegates, arrived in the capital city on Saturday for a two-day programme,” a source told The Economic Times.

Following the meeting, the delegates paid a visit to the Arunachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. As per a report by The Times of India, it is not known whether PRC has lodged an official protest against India for organising the meeting in the ‘disputed’ State.

India has vowed to hold G20 meetings in all 28 states and 8 Union territories, including Jammu and Kashmir. It must be mentioned that the People’s Republic of China has been claiming the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh as its own and an extension of South Tibet.

Arunachal Pradesh an integral part of India: US

In February this year, a bipartisan Senate resolution reaffirming the United States’ recognition of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as an essential component of the Republic of India was introduced in collaboration among Republican Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

This motion is in reference to the fight between China and India along the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Sector. Senator Merkley stated that America’s values supporting freedom and a rules-based order must be at the centre of all of their actions and relationships around the world, especially when China pushes an alternative vision.

“This resolution makes clear that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India–not the People’s Republic of China–and commits the US to deepen support and assistance to the region, alongside like-minded international partners and donors,” he added.