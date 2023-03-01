An incident surfaced in the Panchmahal of Godhra in Gujarat where one Mohammad Abdul allegedly raped a girl for two and a half years, made a video of the act, impregnated the victim, and shared it with the victim’s fiancé. This broke the marriage of the victim. It is notable that the victim is young enough to be daughter of the accused.

According to reports, the victim’s father runs a tea stall to earn a livelihood. The girl also used to work in nearby households and help her father meet the family expenses. The accused Mohammad Abdul Mistri who lived in the neighborhood would call the victim on the pretext of household work like cleaning utensils and washing clothes, etc. For more than two-and-a-half years, the accused Mohammad Abdul used to call the victim on the pretext of working in his house and farm repeatedly raped her. He also made a video of the act.

Meanwhile, the victim's health deteriorated and she was taken to the hospital, where it was found that the victim was pregnant. The rape accused, Mohammad Abdul Mistry, is the age of the victim's father.

The victim’s father said that his daughter used to go to his neighbor’s place to do housework. At that time, the neighbor took advantage of the daughter’s loneliness and repeatedly raped her, and threatened to make her videos and photos viral on social media. He added that he came to know about the viral video when he went to Vadodara for some work.

The victim’s family has demanded strict punishment for the accused Mohammad Abdul. The victim’s father also informed that the son of the accused’s sister was also involved in this crime. At present, the victim’s family has lodged a police complaint against the accused at Godhra B-Division police station. The police have registered a case and further investigation is going on.