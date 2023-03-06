Monday, March 6, 2023
Himachal Pradesh: Ruckus in Manikaran Sahib, windows broken allegedly by sword wielding tourists from Punjab, police appeal for peace

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The videos showed the miscreants pelting stones and waving batons and swords at Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara

Anurag
Manikaran Sahib
HP DGP and Punjab DGP issued statements after tourists from Punjab created ruckus in Manikaran Sahib (Image: SS from viral videos)
7

On March 6, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav and DGP Himachal Pradesh (HP) Sanjay Kundu assured peace and harmony in Manikaran Sahib. Punjab and HP Police urged the devotees and locals not to fall for rumours on social media. Their statements came after reports of ruckus created by tourists of Punjab in Manikaran Sahib, district Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

As per media reports, Punjabi tourists, particularly Sikhs, created a ruckus in the holy city of Manikaran Sahib. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The videos showed the miscreants pelting stones and waving batons and swords.

Dozens of alleged tourists from Punjab created a ruckus from Gurudwara to the bus stand via the Ram Mandir area. Several windows of houses were broken on the way. They allegedly beat anyone who came in their way. Reportedly, dozens of bike-borne tourists from Punjab visited Manikaran Sahib to offer prayers.

On March 5, at around 12 AM, they started creating a ruckus. The police were informed, and a search party was formed to nab the miscreants.

Himachal Pradesh Police said, “H.P Police from Manikaran, Kullu 6th March 2023 Do not fall prey to fake news and rumour mongering. The DGP HP Sanjay Kundu has spoken to DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav. All tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh.”

The situation is totally peaceful in Manikaran Sahib and I urge people to maintain peace & harmony I have spoken to DGP Himachal Police and Punjab Police are working together to maintain law & order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech. Pilgrims from all parts of the country are welcome to visit without any fear.

OpIndia reached out to Manikaran Police Station. The officer informed us that an incident happened at Manikaran Sahib Police Station, but no FIR was registered. The police are looking into the matter, and a case will be registered accordingly. OpIndia tried reaching out to DGP Punjab Police and DGP Himachal Pradesh Police but could not connect.

