Viral video shows ‘Jai Shri Ram’ displayed on information screen at Surat Railway station, triggers Muslim Twitter users

As seen in the video, Jai Shri Ram and other messages were displayed on a small LED screen placed above an information screen at Surat Railway station

OpIndia Staff
Viral video on 'Jai Shri Ram' purportedly from Surat railway station triggers Muslim Twitter users
Screengrab of the viral video
13

On Sunday (March 5), Muslim Twitter users lost their minds after the message ‘Jai Shri Ram (victory to Lord Rama)’ was displayed allegedly on an information screen at the Surat Railway Station in Gujarat. Videos of the screen appeared on social media, triggering outrage among some Muslims.

The display board also highlighted the song ‘Ek hi naara ek hi naam (There is only one slogan and one name)’, besides ‘Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah (one who protects dharma is protected by Dharma). As seen in the video, the messages appeared on a small LED screen placed above an information screen outside the Surat Railway Station, near the main entrance.

“Display on indicator screen at Surat Railway Station. Is this allowed by the constitution of India and is it legal?” asked ‘journalist’ Ahmed Khabeer, sharing the video.

“Jai Shri Ram instead of ‘welcome’ on the display at Surat railway station proves that even the Railway Department has become Hindutvavadi,” lamented one Md Mujibur Rahaman.

“What is happening here?” another Muslim Twitter user cried foul over the display of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ allegedly at the Surat Railway Station.

“If kalaburagi railway station green colour not legal then On Surat Railway station It’s not legal on Station. It must be on Temple,” said one enraged user on the micro-blogging platform.

Some even questioned if displaying the message is allowed by the constitution and is it legal, despite the fact that several railways stations have mosques and dargahs on the platforms.

The Ministry of Railways has so far not reacted to the development. The article will be updated once we receive their response.

