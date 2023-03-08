A Congress worker Shivshankar Hampanna from Hubli, Karnataka can be seen in a viral video dancing close to a female dancer and throwing money at her. The incident happened in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, the event was a Haldi ceremony, part of a wedding.

Giving his reaction to the viral video, Karnataka BJP General Secretary Mahesh Tenginkai said that it was a shameful and deplorable act. He said he watched the video on TV. “I will be very clear about this, a girl dances and money is being thrown at her. These people don’t know the value of money. Such instances show what the culture of Congress is and we have seen it many times. I absolutely condemn this and Congress must look into this”.

BJP Spokesperson, Ravi Naik, criticizing the video said “What respect he is giving to these girls is my only question. It feels like this is a culture that only Congress possesses. Because the culture of throwing money at girls in a wedding place can only be explained by the Congress.”

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due this year and BJP is using all the weapons in its arsenal to win the elections. Videos like this only add to the already maligned image of Congress in the state.

The video can be viewed in the embedded tweet below.

Karnataka: Video of a Congress worker showering money on a female dancer in Dharwad goes viral



This comes just ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.@dpkBopanna | @anchoramitaw pic.twitter.com/Xo6Z35MPpb — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 8, 2023

As can be seen in the video the Congress worker Shivshankar Hampanna from Hubli, Karnataka is dancing showering money on the dancer. This incident has drawn flak from the BJP as well as from common people. BJP has called the incident “morally wrong” and asked the Congress leader in question to offer an apology to the public as well as to the woman. Ravi Naik, BJP Spokesperson said that the incident was disrespectful to the woman in the video and to all women in general

It is to be noted that today the World is celebrating International Women’s day and the theme for this year is “Embracing Equity”. Such acts depict women as a commodity and the commodification of women is highly detestable.