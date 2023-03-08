Wednesday, March 8, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Congress worker showers money on a female dancer; BJP states the incident reflects...
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Congress worker showers money on a female dancer; BJP states the incident reflects Congress’ culture and demands an apology

In the video that has gone viral, Congress worker Shivshankar Hampanna from Hubli, Karnataka, is seen showering money on a dancer, drawing flak from the BJP and the public.

OpIndia Staff
Congress Worker dancing next to the female dancer and showering money on her
16

A Congress worker Shivshankar Hampanna from Hubli, Karnataka can be seen in a viral video dancing close to a female dancer and throwing money at her. The incident happened in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, the event was a Haldi ceremony, part of a wedding.

Giving his reaction to the viral video, Karnataka BJP General Secretary Mahesh Tenginkai said that it was a shameful and deplorable act. He said he watched the video on TV. “I will be very clear about this, a girl dances and money is being thrown at her. These people don’t know the value of money. Such instances show what the culture of Congress is and we have seen it many times. I absolutely condemn this and Congress must look into this”.

BJP Spokesperson, Ravi Naik, criticizing the video said “What respect he is giving to these girls is my only question. It feels like this is a culture that only Congress possesses. Because the culture of throwing money at girls in a wedding place can only be explained by the Congress.”

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due this year and BJP is using all the weapons in its arsenal to win the elections. Videos like this only add to the already maligned image of Congress in the state.

The video can be viewed in the embedded tweet below.

As can be seen in the video the Congress worker Shivshankar Hampanna from Hubli, Karnataka is dancing showering money on the dancer. This incident has drawn flak from the BJP as well as from common people. BJP has called the incident “morally wrong” and asked the Congress leader in question to offer an apology to the public as well as to the woman. Ravi Naik, BJP Spokesperson said that the incident was disrespectful to the woman in the video and to all women in general

It is to be noted that today the World is celebrating International Women’s day and the theme for this year is “Embracing Equity”. Such acts depict women as a commodity and the commodification of women is highly detestable.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
623,047FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com