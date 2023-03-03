On 24th February 2023, the Muslim outfit Students Islamic Organization (SIO) filed a complaint against a Christian organization, Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA) in the Wayanad district of Kerala. SIO Wayanad district president Muneeb N Azhari filed this complaint to the Pulpally police against the Wayanad district CASA committee office bearers. CASA is running a campaign against love jihad and narcotics jihad in Kerala. SIO has accused CASA of spreading hate propaganda against the Muslim community in Kerala.

In Wayanad, the Muslim population is growing more rapidly than the Christian population. Muslims predominate in the majority of taluks and villages. CASA’s aggressive effort against grooming and narcotic jihad has awakened many Christian community members. But now the police have received a complaint from the Students Islamic Society of India (SIO).

Muneeb N Azhari said in his complaint that CASA continuously engages in anti-Muslim initiatives in an effort to destroy Kerala’s social cohesion. SIO claims that both “love jihad” and “narcotic jihad” are propaganda campaigns against Muslims.

On the other hand, CASA calculates that 20,000 girls from various Christian churches have fallen prey to love jihad in Kerala since 2010. According to CASA, at least 15,000 of these girls continue to live with the conviction that their decision was misguided. One of the main objectives of CASA is to convert them all back to Christianity.

SIO asserted that CASA promoted “misunderstanding” regarding the Muslim community among young Christians. CASA has adopted a tough approach and claims that love jihad should end immediately. In the meantime, Kerala-based CASA is waging a fierce campaign against jihad. They had an awareness event last week, and more than half of the attendees were teenagers.

CASA is fighting against love jihad since 2010. CASA also participated in the 10th Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan held in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Friday, April 29, 2022. The group was part of a discussion on ‘love jihad, land jihad, and halal economy.’ SIO, the student branch of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), was established in 1982. It is notable that Congress scion Rahul Gandhi is the Lok Sabha MP from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala where this complaint has been registered by SIO against CASA.