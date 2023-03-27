Monday, March 27, 2023
Khalistanis mirror Islamists, use brainwashed kids to further their anti-India propaganda

OpIndia Staff
Khalistani brainwash children with anti Hindu anti India propaganda
Khalistanis use children to raise anti-India, anti-Hindu slogans (SS from viral video)
3

On March 27, a video of children attending a pro-Khalistani protest against the crackdown on separatist leader Amritpal Singh went viral on social media. In the video, young children who appeared to be between the ages of 5 to 15 were raising slogans against India.

The video was shared by Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) on Twitter. SHHAN wrote, “#Khalistanis today protested outside Indian Embassy, Melbourne, Australia. Radicalised #Khalistani kids are chanting “Gali Gali Me Shor Hai – Bharat Mata Chor Hai.” Inculcating hate for other communities and countries, @AusHumanRights, are you watching this?”

As per the information added by SHHAN, the protest took place in Melbourne. Furthermore, a Twitter hand WPDAustralia, which has been withheld in India, also shared the video.

OpIndia came across similar videos where children brainwashed by pro-Khalistani elements were seen raising anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans. In another video shared by Sarah L Gates, children could be seen hitting posters with the slogan “Hindu nationalists now pose a global problem”.

Other Twitter users, like Dhairya Maheshwari, shared a photograph of a Sikh child wrapped in the Khalistani flag.

Brainwashed children during farmer protests

This is not the first time children have been brainwashed against India and Hindus. During farmer protests, several videos surfaced where children were abusing and using foul language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindus, and India.

Islamist propaganda to brainwash children

In May 2022, OpIndia reported how Islamists were brainwashing children who were being taught how to kill Hindus. We listed several publicly available videos of Muslim children propagating hate against Hindus. Catchy pro-Islamist and anti-Hindu songs for reels and children raising anti-Hindu slogans during PFI protests surfaced from time to time. 

Khalistan India Australia
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

