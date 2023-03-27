On March 27, a video of children attending a pro-Khalistani protest against the crackdown on separatist leader Amritpal Singh went viral on social media. In the video, young children who appeared to be between the ages of 5 to 15 were raising slogans against India.

#Khalistanis today protested outside Indian Embassy, Melbourne, Australia. Radicalised #Khalistani kids are chanting "Gali Gali Me Shor Hai – Bharat Mata Chor Hai." Incultating hate for other communities and countries, @AusHumanRights are you watching this?

The video was shared by Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) on Twitter. SHHAN wrote, “#Khalistanis today protested outside Indian Embassy, Melbourne, Australia. Radicalised #Khalistani kids are chanting “Gali Gali Me Shor Hai – Bharat Mata Chor Hai.” Inculcating hate for other communities and countries, @AusHumanRights, are you watching this?”

Video tweeted by Waris Panjab de Australia. This handle is blocked in India.

As per the information added by SHHAN, the protest took place in Melbourne. Furthermore, a Twitter hand WPDAustralia, which has been withheld in India, also shared the video.

OpIndia came across similar videos where children brainwashed by pro-Khalistani elements were seen raising anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans. In another video shared by Sarah L Gates, children could be seen hitting posters with the slogan “Hindu nationalists now pose a global problem”.

"Hindu nationalists now pose a global problem".

Other Twitter users, like Dhairya Maheshwari, shared a photograph of a Sikh child wrapped in the Khalistani flag.

A child draped in Khalistan flag seen at a pro-Khalistan rally in front of the British parliament. The rally participants made no secret that they were there to demand the release of radical Sikh preacher #Amritpal_Singh.

But by brainwashing and deploying kids in support of a…



But by brainwashing and deploying kids in support of a… pic.twitter.com/7kFnxsEB2h — Dhairya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) March 26, 2023

Brainwashed children during farmer protests

This is not the first time children have been brainwashed against India and Hindus. During farmer protests, several videos surfaced where children were abusing and using foul language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindus, and India.

Islamist propaganda to brainwash children

In May 2022, OpIndia reported how Islamists were brainwashing children who were being taught how to kill Hindus. We listed several publicly available videos of Muslim children propagating hate against Hindus. Catchy pro-Islamist and anti-Hindu songs for reels and children raising anti-Hindu slogans during PFI protests surfaced from time to time.