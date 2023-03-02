In Bhiwandi, Thane district, Maharashtra, an FIR has been lodged by the Nizampura Police against 32-year-old madarsa teacher Fahad Bhagat Noorie. He is charged with brutally assaulting a 14-year-old kid for failing to study properly.

CCTV cameras captured the entire ordeal of the child. Noorie can be seen assaulting the student with a stick in the video. He struck the latter at least seventy times in only seventy seconds.

Nizampura police station sub-inspector RK Dalvi confirming the development said, “An FIR has been filed against the teacher, and we are looking for him.” Police reported that the perpetrator is currently on the run.

The incident took place on November 24 of last year, but the trustee of ‘Dini Madarsa’ only filed a police report after a video of the assault went viral on social media. The Islamic school is attached to ‘Darul Ulum Hasnain Kariman.’

In the clip, the boy can be seen pleading with the teacher to stop hitting him, but to no avail. The footage also revealed that Noorie ignored requests to let go of the child from two other teachers. Noorie had been teaching at a madrasa for the last 12 years.

Noor Ali Sayyed, the trustee of Dini Madarsa, responded to the video of the assault and said, “The assault took place last year on November 24 and when we came to know about the incident through the parents the next day, we immediately sacked Noorie and two other teachers who did not stop him as they should have stopped him,” he said in his defense.

He added that they asked the parents if they wanted to file an FIR at the time, but they were satisfied with madarsa’s response so FIR wasn’t filed. He further said, “But since someone had made the video viral, we took cognizance of the same and approached police and lodged an FIR.”