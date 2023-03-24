Friday, March 24, 2023
Mumbai: Man goes on a stabbing spree in a residential complex, kills two neighbours and injures three

Two victims, a husband-wife duo identified as Jayendra and Neela Mistry, have reportedly succumbed to their injuries, while the other three are undergoing treatment.

OpIndia Staff
Image source: Maharashtra Times
On Friday, March 24, a video went viral wherein a knife-wielding man can be seen randomly stabbing people at a residential building. According to reports, the incident happened around 3.30 pm at Parvati Mansion on Grant Road.

The accused reportedly stabbed as many as five of his neighbours leaving them critically injured. The injured were rushed to the HN Reliance Hospital and the Nair Hospital. Two victims, a husband-wife duo identified as Jayendra and Neela Mistry have reportedly succumbed to their injuries, while the other three are undergoing treatment.

The police arrested the accused under IPC section 302 (murder) and launched an investigation into the case.

Note: Potentially sensitive content, viewers’ discretion advised

“The incident took place at the Parvati Mansion building in the DB Marg area, the police were informed about the matter and rushed to the spot. At least five people sustained injuries in his attack and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” Midday quoted an official as saying.

According to the police, the man’s family members had left him, and he suspected that his neighbours had instigated them.

He had been mentally disturbed ever since, and on Friday, upon spotting his neighbours, he went to his house, picked up a knife and allegedly attacked five persons from neighbouring families, the police added.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

