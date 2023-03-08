On 8th March 2023, the Nationalist Congress Party extended its support to the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) government in Nagaland which was formed after the recent assembly elections in the state. NCP’s national general secretary Narendra Verma issued a press release on Wednesday to make this announcement.

NCP had earlier on Monday said that it will support the govt. On Wednesday, party supremo Sharad Pawar accepted the proposal of the party’s state unit to sit with the treasury bench in the house. NCP is the third largest party in the assembly with 7 MLAs, after NDPP’s 25 and BJP’s 12. In a press release, the party said that its state unit proposed to support the govt, and the party accepted this decision.

The press release says, “The recent election of Nagaland Assembly which take place on 27th February 2023 and on subsequently on 2nd March 2023 NCP who contested on 12 seats got elected 7 seats. The first meeting of the NCP Legislature Party took place on 4th March at Kohima the capital of Nagaland. In the said meeting, there was a discussion on who is going to be the leader of the NCP Legislature Party, The Deputy Leader, Chief Whip, Whip, and Spokesperson.”

According to this press release, the NCP MLAs elected Er Picto Shohe as the Leader of the NCP Legislature Party and P. Longon as the Deputy Leader of the NCP Legislature Party. Namri Nchang was elected as the chief whip and Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe was elected as the whip of the party. S Tolho Yeptho will be the spokesperson of the party.

The press release further said, “There was also discussion regarding whether the NCP is going to be part of the government or going to play the role of the main opposition party. The local newly elected MLAs & the NCP Local unit of Nagaland were of the opinion that we must be part of the government which is going to be headed by Mr. N Rio, Chief of (NDPP) Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party & Chief Minister of Nagaland in the larger interest of the State Of Nagaland and our own good relationship with Mr. N Rio.”

It added, “This was left to the Nationalist Congress Party’s National President Hon’ble Shri. Sharad Pawar to be part or not to be part of the Nagaland Government. On Tuesday morning after listening to the North East in charge he took the decision to accept the leadership of Mr. N. Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland in the larger interest of the State of Nagaland & subsequently he also cleared the proposed list of NCP Legislature Party Leader and his team.”

With 25 MLAs of NDPP and 12 from BJP, the NDA alliance is in a comfortable majority in the 60-member Nagaland majority. Moreover, all other parties have extended support to the government. With NCP also formally supporting the govt, Rio will be leading an all-party government.

National People’s Party (NPP), which has won 5 seats in the polls, has also announced support for the govt. It is notable that NPP is part of NEDA and has formed the govt along with BJP in Meghalaya after the recent elections.

Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) and Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (RPI-A), with 2 MLAs each and partners of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, have also extended their support to the Rio govt. The lone JD(U) MLA also supported the govt, a move that angered the party.

The only party that has not officially supported the govt is the Naga Peoples Front (NPF). The party has said that it is willing to sit in the opposition, adding that if invited to come together for the greater interest of resolving the Naga issue, it will be willing to accept that.

NDPP leader and outgoing CM Neiphiu Rio took oath as the chief minister of Nagaland for the fifth term on 7 March. 9 other MLAs also took oath as ministers, 5 from NDPP and 4 from BJP. While all other parties have extended their support to the government, it is not clear if they will be accommodated in the government. The government already has the maximum number of ministers allowed under article 164 (1a) of the constitution, which caps the number of ministers at 15% of the total number of legislators in the house.