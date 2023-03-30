The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved a verdict on the admissibility of the case seeking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan’s disqualification for not mentioning his alleged daughter Tyrian Jade White in nomination papers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the details, IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq and other judges reserved the verdict. Earlier, the larger bench of IHC sought a response from PTI chairman Imran Khan in the case.

The IHC had issued notices to the former prime minister, asking him to submit a reply by March 13.

The application was filed last year by Muhammad Sajid, a native of Islamabad, seeking Khan’s disqualification, according to ARY News.

According to petitioner Sajid Mehmood, he is seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification on the grounds that he concealed the existence of his alleged daughter, Tyrian White, in nomination papers.

He said one such piece of information is about the children, who are dependent on a candidate, and in this regard, Imran had wrongly mentioned two children — “Qasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan” — and had omitted the third.

Imran Khan is a member of the National Assembly from the NA-95 Mianwali-I constituency.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had on December 9 issued a pre-admission notice to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the petition of Sajid Mehmood, a citizen, asking their counsels to help the court decide if the petition is maintainable, reported Dawn.

Mehmood contended in his plea that all candidates contesting elections for either national or provincial assemblies are required to furnish an affidavit with respect to their credentials and assets.

“The respondent no. 1 [Imran Khan] has deliberately and willfully failed to declare his daughter Tyrian White in the relevant columns of the nomination papers and the affidavit appended therewith, hence he is not sagacious, righteous, honest and a man of good character in terms of Article 62 of the Constitution,” read the petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

It continued, “Article 62 of the Constitution, as interpreted by various judgments of the superior courts, prescribes that a candidate shall only qualify to be elected as a member of the National Assembly if he is of good character and is not commonly known as one who violates Islamic Injunctions; and he has adequate knowledge of Islamic teachings and practices; obligatory duties prescribed by Islam as well as abstaining from major sins.”

