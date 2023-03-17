T R Ramesh, an activist based in Tamil Nadu has alleged that over Rs 400 crores has been missing from the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple fund. The activist filed an RTI requesting a 5-year income and expenditure statement of the Temple. He alleged that up until 2021, the funds looked intact, however, in December 2022, 92% (approximately ₹422 crores) were missing from just this temple.

Tamil Nadu government’s HR&CE dept has, however, refuted the claim and said that the funds are safe.

In a tweet posted on March 7, Ramesh accused officers of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department of reducing temple deposits by 92% of savings, which is both illegal and against temple welfare.

Ramesh accused the department of buying cars with temple funds and appointing drivers for minister use, in addition to taking 12% of fees as administration charges and 4% as audit fees.

He claimed that the department purchased automobiles for Rs 12-15 lakhs (Innova/Scorpio) with funds from the Samayapuram Mariamman temple and had them delivered to the Commissioner’s office for use by some officer there. Fuel and insurance costs are included in the costs. TR Ramesh stated that this is in addition to the 12% that they take.

According to the activist, the car is being utilised in Chennai, and money is being delivered to a certain petrol bunk where they have an account for petrol purchases. This procurement of vehicles and appointing drivers for state ministers is not limited to one temple, but also to Swami Malai temple, Kapaleeshwarar temple, and Tiruvannamalai temple, among others, he alleged.

Ramesh stated that it was also found that there is no trustee for this temple, and the board of trustees has sole authority over all administrative matters pertaining to the temple. He claimed that the disappearance of large sums of money is not limited to this temple. Supposedly, 70 crores have vanished from the Kapaleeshwarar temple (from an existing saving of about 80 crores) and about 100 crores have vanished from the Madurai Meenakshi temple, he said.

Notably, T R Ramesh discussed this issue, as well as other fraudulent activities carried out by the TN HR&CE department, in a video interview with Pesu Tamizha Pesu’s YouTube channel.

After the matter was brought to the fore by the activist, Tamil Nadu HR&CE Department Minister Sekar Babu clarified that the temple deposits are safe. T R Ramesh, today took to Twitter to inform about the same, He tweeted, “Hon’ble @tnhrcedept Minister @PKSekarbabu has clarified that Samayapuram Sri Mariamman Temple Deposits are safe. Devotees can have a big relief. The Dept shd NOW clarify why on 30.11.2022 it was ₹421.98 crores less as per the temple records.”

It’s worth noting here that last year n December, the Supreme Court demanded the Government of Tamil Nadu’s statement to a petition alleging that the administration indirectly had taken over the operation of over 38000 temples in the state of Tamil Nadu by recruiting executive officials but without nominating temple trustees. According to the petition, the act had resulted in the mishandling of the finances of large temples.