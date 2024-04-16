Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Pro-Hamas ‘activist’ Riddhi Patel who is facing terror charges in the USA gets fired by CRPE

"As a result of this incident, we have made the decision to terminate Riddhi Patel," CRPE said.

OpIndia Staff
CRPE fired Riddhi Patel
Riddhi Patel, an anti-Hindu, pro-Hamas activist from the US was terminated from her job after she got arrested for threatening Mayor and city council members of Bakersfield (Image: SS from viral videos)
On 15th April (local time), the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment (CRPE) fired anti-Hindu ‘activist’ Riddhi Patel from her job five days after she got arrested for giving death threats to Bakersfield Mayor and city council members. In a post on X, CRPE said that they condemn any threats of violence or unethical behaviour. “As a result of this incident, we have made the decision to terminate Riddhi Patel,” CRPE said.

The statement read, “The Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment (CRPE) became aware of an incident involving our former employee, Riddhi Patel, at the Bakersfield City Council meeting on April 10, 2024.

We unequivocally condemn any threats of violence or unethical behaviour. CRPE has been committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and respect in all our work and interactions for the past 35 years.

As a result of this incident, we made the decision to terminate Riddhi Patel. We recognize this is a difficult situation, and we are dedicated to handling it with the utmost care and sensitivity.

Going forward, CRPE will continue to focus on our mission of advancing environmental justice and civil rights in the communities we serve. We remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a culture of non-violence, inclusivity, and respect.

Who is Riddhi Patel?

Riddhi Patel is a 28-year-old anti-Hindu, Hamas supporter of Indian origin who was recently arrested for giving death threats to city council members in Bakersfield in the California state of the United States. A video of Patel went viral on social media where she was seen threatening to kill Bakersfield council members, including Republic Mayor Karen Goh for not passing an anti-Israeli resolution and stepping up building security in the light of pro-Hamas protests in the city.

She was heard saying, “You guys are all horrible human beings and Jesus probably would have killed you himself…You guys don’t care about anything happening in Palestine or any other country where oppression occurs.”

Soon after she completed her “speech” full of threats, Karen Goh named her and informed her that what she said was a threat. The police escorted her out of the hall and arrested her on eight felony counts for threatening with intent to terrorise and eight counts for threatening the Mayor and Bakersfield city council members. She was sent to Lerdo jail and her bail bond was fixed at USD 2 million. Another video of Patel surfaced on social media where she was seen crying in court.

Patel has a history of anti-Hindu, anti-India and anti-Modi rants. In January 2021, she wrote, “Man fuck Modi. Fuck the BJP. Fuck Nikki Haley. Fuck Dinesh. Fuck Bobby Jindal. Fuck Hindu Fascism,” in a Facebook post. She was also involved in the presidential campaign of far-left American politician Bernie Sanders.

Once a promising athlete, her descent into far-left politics seems to have begun after she joined the Center on Race, Poverty & The Environment (CRPE) in 2020.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

