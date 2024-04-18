Thursday, April 18, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Will replace your face with AI': Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams actor Adil Hussain...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

‘Will replace your face with AI’: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams actor Adil Hussain for saying he regrets acting in ‘misogynist’ Kabir Singh

Adil Hussain claimed that he attempted to turn down the film by demanding a large pay cheque, but the producers agreed to pay him the requested sum. This left him with no choice but to play the role.

OpIndia Staff
'Will replace your face with AI': Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams actor Adil Khan after he says he regrets acting in Kabir Singh
Image- Koimoi.com
6

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed actor Adil Hussain after he criticized Kabir Singh and said that he had deep regrets about acting in the said film. Adil Hussain, who played the Dean of the College in Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s starrer, has expressed regret for appearing in what he called a misogynist movie. After his words went viral, the director of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made a harsh remark about him on X. He stated that Adil’s ’20 art films’ did not receive as much fame as the blockbuster feature did alone.

He also stated that Adil’s visual will be replaced in the film utilizing Artificial Intelligence. “Ur ‘belief’ in 30 art films didn’t get as much fame to u as ur ‘regret’ of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did I regret casting u, knowing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion? NOW I’ll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help Now smile properly,” the Animal director wrote.

Adil, who appeared on the AP Podcast, claimed that he had no idea what Kabir Singh was about when he accepted the role. “That’s the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie which it is based on,” he went on to say. Adil added that he entered the theatre to watch the film and then left in 20 minutes. He labelled it a ‘misogynist’ film and rejected the idea of suggesting it to his wife.

“I think a film like this, it celebrates something which is not beneficial for society. It legitimizes male misogyny. It legitimizes violence against anybody for that matter, doesn’t have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it and it should not be glorified,” he said.

He claimed that he attempted to turn down the film by demanding a large pay cheque, but the producers agreed to pay him the requested sum. This left him with no choice but to play the role.

“I told my manager, ask them for a lot of money and they will say no but they agreed so I went and did it and I liked the scene. The scene I did was a good scene so I thought the film was also going to be good. So I went to watch the film and I thought what am I doing here? You have no idea how I felt. I felt so embarrassed,” he shared.

Kabir Singh emerged as one of 2019’s top blockbusters. It also became Shahid Kapoor’s biggest hit of his career. However, the movie was criticised by many who said that the movie glorified misogyny, as Shahid’s character behaved violently and dominantly with his love interest played by Kiara. Many of the critics called the movie chauvinistic, patriarchal and misogynistic. Even Mumbai Police had used the movie when appealing to not normalise misogyny.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga returned to theatres last year with Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘This pertains to a policy matter’: Calcutta HC dismisses a Muslim woman’s plea seeking direction to make it mandatory for Muslim girls to pass...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Modi Ki guarantee, always delivered’: Kerala’s Ann Tessa Joseph, crew member onboard ship seized by Iran in the Red Sea reaches India safely

OpIndia Staff -

David Cameron lectures India on poverty, forgets that his own country has 18% absolute poverty and 11% cannot even afford to heat their homes

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Telangana: Missionary school refuses entry to students observing Hanuman Deeksha for their saffron dress, protesting religious group vandalises the school, case filed against both...

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commission dismisses fake news shared by Prashant Bhushan in Supreme Court that EVMs are recording extra vote for BJP in mock polls

ANI -

The Wire passes off the obvious about Adani-Israel JV as a great investigation, but there is a more sinister plan behind it: Here is...

Shraddha Pandey -

Madhya Pradesh: Ayan Pathan rapes Hindu woman, brutally assaults and tortures her for property, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Kejriwal following Prison Break tricks? ED says jailed Delhi CM is eating mangoes, sweets to raise his sugar levels, so he can get bail

OpIndia Staff -

Australia: Islamic Council condemns authorities for calling the stabbing of Bishop a ‘terror attack,’ despite perpetrator’s own admission of Islamic motive

OpIndia Staff -

We don’t need Congress validation: I.N.D.I. Alliance member CPM’s leader Pinarayi Vijayan heavily criticises Rahul Gandhi

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com