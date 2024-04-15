2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Ten things I like about the BJP manifesto and a few I wish were different

The overarching theme is something many have pointed out – reliance on long-term and medium-term schemes, not reckless freebies. This is not just bold but most sensible.

Time will tell if voters can see through the fraudulent dynastic promises like the Rs.1 lakh scheme that will never be implemented or destroy the economy if done. The hilarious interview Sanket Upadhyay did with a Congress manifesto committee member, where he could even calculate the enormous sum needed on his phone, even on a conservative basis, illustrates this nicely. It is telling that upper caste NRI academia frauds and enablers of dynastic loot that lecture us from the USA on fiscal stability, inflation etc., choose to remain silent on such fake promises.

But the very fact that BJP has chosen to go this route shows it has the confidence to do so.

What I find encouraging is the humility – no doubt there is a lot of chest-thumping as can be expected in any such paper from any such party. But the frank acceptance that so much more needs to be done is the key. People know this and expect it to be acknowledged. What’s important is to convince them of the importance of staying the course – any regression at this point can destroy what’s been achieved.

It is also good to see the BJP avoiding the usual woke pet phrases like climate change. It may be real but has been reduced to a joke and a racket. That word appears only once in the entire manifesto and that too in the context of coastal communities which is a valid concern.

Let us turn to some specifics.

For the middle class, the focus is on exactly what they need – health, education and employment. Not freebies that they know will have to be paid for indirectly. Medical costs can push a middle-class family back into poverty. Instead of doles, the promise to expand AIIMS is heartening. Expanding public healthcare facilities, and medical colleges must be the priority and it is. A specific promise to build hostels, creches etc for women to join the workforce in bigger numbers. Of course, the corrupt CONLEFT ecosystem will have it both ways – if women don’t join the workforce, it will be spun as joblessness and if they do, it becomes proof of financial distress. It is good to see the BJP moving away from this propaganda trap and embracing increased participation. The public toilet promise is another bold step – small things that make a big difference and no one bothers. For the youth, the first item itself shows that the BJP cares for the most important. Degrees, whose values are trusted by employers both in India and abroad. We are in a sad situation where some universities and state degrees are worthless overseas. For instance, it is known that Singapore employment pass reviewers just ignore them. They even had to employ independent agents to verify their value! Rampant paper leaks and copying affect the ones studying hard for their certificate. We must change this and make Indian degrees worth their weight in gold. The promise of investment led employment growth – this is not only sustainable, this is the ONLY way. BJP must educate voters on this crucial aspect. Our working class as well as youth are fed propaganda dreams that defy basic economic sense. Providing government jobs is not the solution except where a shortage of staff exists such as teaching. Anyone who visits a government office will know that’s not the case in most cases!. Doubling of mudra loans to Rs.20 lakhs will help enormously. Especially as bad loans are quite low in these. Promise to improve crop insurance – many issues have cropped up in this well-intentioned scheme. It must be made to work better. One hopes the rectification will be prompt. Krishi Infra mission – we are not clear what this means but the very fact that infrastructure is mentioned is heartening – again this follows the BJP script – build the base not throw money at doles. Reducing post-harvest waste can increase farmers’ income in sustainable ways. The point on grain storage that follows seems a repetition, but it is well worth repeating. Seaweed, pearl farming for the fishermen. Further proof of thinking out of the box. There is only so much one can wring from traditional fishing especially given reducing fish stocks due to various factors. This is a huge export opportunity if done well. Encouraging consumption locally can also boost nutrition. E-Shram has been the focus for workers – especially the unorganised, gig workers and migrant labour. This group requires focussed initiatives. While light on details, one hopes the benefits will be gradually expanded and cover more. Facilities for truck drivers – again shows how BJP cares for the stuff others don’t bother with or even think about. This is not charity – keeping drivers fresh and alert will reduce accidents, save lives. The promise to simplify compliance for MSME – I have been shouting about this for a long and I do hope this will be done in meaningful ways. The best help we can give to MSMEs is freeing them from the clutches of rent-seeking, corrupt babudom.

I do have a few rants that should be familiar to anyone who bothers to read my articles and posts! Let me briefly list them here again.

A more aggressive and specific plan for expanding public healthcare could have been made.

A specific plan and commitment to remove compliance burden and tax terror and rationalise tax rates. Nothing has been said on GST simplification other than the portal. The next stage of reform-led job creation and growth will require competing with countries that have already done so.

Public transport – buses play a key role. Other than mention of e-Bus nothing much has been said on this. I wish a more aggressive plan to support public buses is made that will ease the lives of city dwellers, especially Tier 2 and 3 cities and small towns.

One thing we know – BJP does implement what is promised – at any rate far more effectively than others. The ones that didn’t read their manifesto, be it on Article 370 or Ram mandir lived to regret it. Let us hope we live to celebrate the success.