After Islamists began peddling a clip of a Hindu travel blogger alleging mistreatment of Indians in Israel, the Israeli Embassy in India has busted the fake news. The Embassy has categorically asserted that Israel loves Indian brothers and sisters and they will not listen to the hate speech being viciously spread.

Notably, a video featuring a Hindu YouTuber is circulating on social media based on which several netizens have pointed out stark differences in hospitality that the Hindu YouTuber received in Israel viz-a-viz Gaza.

Several X users have highlighted that while the Hindu YouTuber named Shubham was treated well by Israeli citizens, he suffered an act of ‘religious extremism’ in Gaza. Evidently, in his YouTube video, the travel blogger ‘Nomad Shubham’ narrated the ordeal. He stated that a Gaza resident was forcing him to try “beef” and when he declined, the man told him, “You are stupid”.

An Indian YouTuber Shubham went to Palestine where a man asked his religion and forced him to eat beef, when Shubham refused, he called him stupid.

It is pertinent to note that the row erupted after notorious X users, predominately Islamist handles, began peddling a false narrative that the Hindu YouTuber was turned away by staff of several bars in Israel. The Islamist handles alleged that Indians (especially Hindus) who extend full support (ridiculing it as phull sapport) are not respected by the Israeli citizens rather Israelis don’t allow them entry into their bar.

Indian Hindu vlogger goes to 'Israel' to show 'phull sapport' but gets denied entry into bars

An Indian vlogger gets rejected from every bar/club he tries entering in Israel.

An Indian vlogger gets completely REJECTED from every bar/club he tries entering in Israel…

An X user, while using racial slurs, furthered the video with the same misleading claims.

"Velcome"



Indian Hindu vlogger goes to 'Israel' to show 'phull sapport' but gets denied entry into bars



The Israelis are a tightly knit mass of pure racism. Jewish supremacy، white superiority and original sons of Israel.



F**k off Pajeet

However, it turned out that their claims were blatantly false as the reality was the other way around. While the Islamist handles claimed that the YouTuber Shubham was turned away because of his Hindu (or Indian) identity, the original video shared by the YouTuber revealed that the staff of some bar couldn’t allow him and his friend entry into the bar because it was full or it only allowed entry through prior reservations.

Later parts of the same video shows the vlogger finally getting entry in some clubs and bars and enjoy the night life in Tel Aviv. He is seen praising the spirit of Israeli people who have shown resilience while facing a war. Shubham is seen enjoying a good time with his Israeli friend and visiting multiple bars and clubs.

Drubbing the fake news, one X user pointed out that at around (Timestamp 23:21), Shubham categorically stated that he enjoyed the experience in Israel adding that “people are very friendly in Israel.”

Manipulated and Edited video posted by @censoredmen



Original video posted by YouTuber "Nomad Shubham" Here is the video link of the Indian vlogger



In which he clearly said he enjoyed the experience in Israel even said, "people are very friendly in…"

Contrary to the claims of Islamist handles, some Israeli citizens even greeted him with a ‘Namaste’ on learning that he is a Hindu from India.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Embassy in India wrote, “In times of social media being flooded with fake news, we urge people to fact-check. Youtuber Shubham Kumar was exploring Israel and enjoying the nightlife, as evident in the video he uploaded. Some bars were full or had reserved spaces.”

In times of social media being flooded with fake news, we urge people to fact-check.



Youtuber Shubham Kumar was exploring Israel and enjoying the nightlife, as evident in the video he uploaded. Some bars were full or had reserved spaces.



While a sliced video of fake news and…

It added, “While a sliced video of fake news and propaganda circulates, we want to address a few points: 1. Israelis, like Indians, come in all different colors. The video clearly shows people of all colors enjoying a beer in bars. 2. We love our Indian brothers and sisters and we will not listen to the hate speech being viciously spread.”