Wednesday, April 17, 2024
HomeFact-CheckAs Israel embassy, Community Notes bust fake claims of 'Hindu Indian man denied entry...
Fact-CheckSocial Media Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

As Israel embassy, Community Notes bust fake claims of ‘Hindu Indian man denied entry in Tel Aviv clubs’: Watch how vlogger was asked to eat beef in Gaza

In his YouTube video, the travel blogger ‘Nomad Shubham’ narrated the ordeal. He stated that a Gaza resident was forcing him to try “beef” and when he declined, the man told him, “You are stupid”.

OpIndia Staff
Screenshot from Shubham's videos
Screenshots from videos
8

After Islamists began peddling a clip of a Hindu travel blogger alleging mistreatment of Indians in Israel, the Israeli Embassy in India has busted the fake news. The Embassy has categorically asserted that Israel loves Indian brothers and sisters and they will not listen to the hate speech being viciously spread.

Notably, a video featuring a Hindu YouTuber is circulating on social media based on which several netizens have pointed out stark differences in hospitality that the Hindu YouTuber received in Israel viz-a-viz Gaza.

Several X users have highlighted that while the Hindu YouTuber named Shubham was treated well by Israeli citizens, he suffered an act of ‘religious extremism’ in Gaza. Evidently, in his YouTube video, the travel blogger ‘Nomad Shubham’ narrated the ordeal. He stated that a Gaza resident was forcing him to try “beef” and when he declined, the man told him, “You are stupid”.

It is pertinent to note that the row erupted after notorious X users, predominately Islamist handles, began peddling a false narrative that the Hindu YouTuber was turned away by staff of several bars in Israel. The Islamist handles alleged that Indians (especially Hindus) who extend full support (ridiculing it as phull sapport) are not respected by the Israeli citizens rather Israelis don’t allow them entry into their bar.

An X user, while using racial slurs, furthered the video with the same misleading claims.

However, it turned out that their claims were blatantly false as the reality was the other way around. While the Islamist handles claimed that the YouTuber Shubham was turned away because of his Hindu (or Indian) identity, the original video shared by the YouTuber revealed that the staff of some bar couldn’t allow him and his friend entry into the bar because it was full or it only allowed entry through prior reservations. 

Later parts of the same video shows the vlogger finally getting entry in some clubs and bars and enjoy the night life in Tel Aviv. He is seen praising the spirit of Israeli people who have shown resilience while facing a war. Shubham is seen enjoying a good time with his Israeli friend and visiting multiple bars and clubs.

Drubbing the fake news, one X user pointed out that at around (Timestamp 23:21), Shubham categorically stated that he enjoyed the experience in Israel adding that “people are very friendly in Israel.”

Contrary to the claims of Islamist handles, some Israeli citizens even greeted him with a ‘Namaste’ on learning that he is a Hindu from India.   

Meanwhile, the Israeli Embassy in India wrote, “In times of social media being flooded with fake news, we urge people to fact-check. Youtuber Shubham Kumar was exploring Israel and enjoying the nightlife, as evident in the video he uploaded. Some bars were full or had reserved spaces.” 

It added, “While a sliced video of fake news and propaganda circulates, we want to address a few points: 1. Israelis, like Indians, come in all different colors. The video clearly shows people of all colors enjoying a beer in bars. 2. We love our Indian brothers and sisters and we will not listen to the hate speech being viciously spread.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Election Commission of India bars Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 2 days over his sexist remark against Hema Malini

Paurush Gupta -

“We know what happened when there were ballot papers, we haven’t forgotten,” Supreme Court says to Prashant Bhushan’s plea seeking return of ballot...

ANI -

From claiming hijab protects Muslim women from molestation to petitioning in Gyanvapi, CAA: Meet Nizam Pasha, pulled up by SC in mob lynching plea

Paurush Gupta -

‘Administered spiked drink and read the Quran to me’: Hindu girl raped, converted to Islam, and force-fed beef; Taher Pathan who posed as a...

Siddhi Somani -

UP: Upset Hindu youth commits suicide by consuming poison after a Maulana influenced his father to convert to Islam in Bareilly

OpIndia Staff -

Hinduphobic, anti-India, and deceitful: Deconstructing former South Asia correspondent for The New York Times’ speech at the 2024 Camden Conference

Jinit Jain -

My message distorted: ‘Journalist’ Karan Thapar reacts to Jai Anant Dehadrai’s post saying Thapar tried to protect Shashi Tharoor in a molestation case

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Naxal top commander, who had a reward of Rs 25 lakhs on his head, along with 28 other Naxals killed in a joint...

ANI -

NewsClick Chinese funding case: Delhi Police submits sanction orders in court to prosecute portal’s founder Prabir Purkayastha

OpIndia Staff -

What about Kanhaiya Lal – Supreme Court questions lawyers who filed PIL on mob lynchings why the hindu tailor’s murder was not mentioned

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com