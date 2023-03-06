On Sunday (March 5) night, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested 12 Tamil Nadu police personnel from the city of Ajmer.

As per reports, the cops are accused of soliciting a bribe to the tune of ₹25 lakhs from one Sonia and her husband Pannalal Soni, whom they were supposed to arrest in four cases of theft.

According to the DIG of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Sameer Kumar Singh, the Tamil Nadu police had registered cases in connection with the theft of ₹52 lakhs worth of gold (~105 tolas) in Trichy.

The names of Sonia and Pannalal Soni surfaced during the investigation of these thefts. Since they were residents of Bhinay town in Ajmer, a team of 12 police personnel from Trichy in Tamil Nadu, led by one Inspector Mohan, went to Rajasthan to arrest them.

The cops reportedly took away Sonia and demanded ₹25 lakh bribe to allegedly let her off the hook. Pannalal Soni then approached the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday (March 4) and sought their help.

After verifying the details, the Rajasthan ACB laid a trap near the Ajmer Railway station and arrested the 12 accused Tamil Nadu police personnel red-handed. The accused cops are now being interrogated in connection to the bribery case.

The senior officials of Tamil Nadu police have also been notified. It is said that if the Rajasthan ACB would have delayed taking prompt action, the accused police personnel would have left for Tamil Nadu.