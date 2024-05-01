On Wednesday (1st May), President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh after seeking blessings at Hanuman Garhi temple and performing evening aarti at the Sarayu Ghat.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers to Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/O2W0Rrdije — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: President Droupadi Murmu being presented a miniature replica of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and a framed photo of the idol of Ram Lalla.



She offered prayers at the Ram Temple this evening. pic.twitter.com/oZp6cMfwDy — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

Earlier in the day, Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed President Murmu when she arrived at the Maharishi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya. Afterward, she sought darshan and offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/p0tywa1PoC — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

It is pertinent to note that devotees believe that they first offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple before seeking blessings of Lord Ram Lalla Virajaman, Balak Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the birthplace of Ram where the newly inaugurated temple is built.

Additionally, she also performed the rituals of Sarayu Pujan, offered milk, and conducted aarti on the banks of Sarayu River. The Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that the President also visited Kuber Teela and offered Pooja as well as paid obeisance to the statue of Jatayu.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: President Droupadi Murmu visited Kuber Teela and offered Pooja today. She also paid obeisance to the statue of Jatayu: Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/N80HDVQORF — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had made special arrangement for the President’s arrival in Ayodhya. The temple premises of Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi were adorned with flowers and the pathway leading to the temple was also embellished for her arrival. Furthermore, for high security reasons, the temple trust had also restricted devotee’s entry to the temple.

Notably, this is President Murmu’s first visit to the newly built Ram Mandir. She was also invited to the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha on 22nd January 2024, but she could not attend the consecration ceremony on that day. Spreading misleading claims and falsehoods, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress in various rallies and press conferences, alleged that President Murmu was not invited because she belongs to a tribal community.

On several occasions, the temple Trust was forced to refute the allegations and point out that they were false.

Yesterday on 30th April, the temple trust slammed Rahul Gandhi for making false allegations that the President was not invited for the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony because of her tribal origin. The Trust said that the allegations of the Wayanad MP are “absolutely false, baseless, and misleading”.