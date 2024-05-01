The official X account of Jharkhand Congress was withheld on Wednesday after a ‘deepfake morphed video’ of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was posted on the social media handle.

“X withheld the account of Jharkhand Congress in response to a legal demand,” said the social media authorities.

Earlier, the Delhi Police special cell issued notice to Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur under Section 91 of the CrPC, asking him to present at the cell’s office on May 2 in connection with the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah circulating on social media.

In a letter dated April 29, Inspector Naresh Malik Special Cell said, “This is to state that the above-mentioned case is being investigated by the undersigned. For the purpose of investigation, you are hereby directed through this notice to provide the below-mentioned details/documents/electronic gadgets to the undersigned and join the investigation on May 2, 2024, at 10.30 am at Room No 302, 3rd floor, IFSO office Special Cell Delhi Police.”

Delhi Police on Wednesday showed dissatisfaction over Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s reply in connection to Amit Shah’s fake video case.

Earlier in the day, a reply was filed by CM Telangana through his counsel. While speaking to ANI, Advocate Soumya Gupta said that she had received a notice under CrPC 91 in which it was asked from which source the video was.

According to Delhi Police sources, the investigation is not satisfied with the reply given by CM Telangana.

Meanwhile, Assam Police on Monday arrested Reetom Singh, the first person to be arrested in connection with the ‘doctored’ video case. It is alleged that the video clip was shared by several Congress leaders.

Earlier, the BJP’s Telangana unit filed a complaint against CM and the Congress’ state chief Revanth Reddy at the Cyber Crime police station, accusing the party of fabricating and morphing the speech of Amit Shah.

The complaint stated that the Telangana Congress Pradesh Congress Party, on its official X handle, posted a ‘morphed’ and ‘fabricated’ video of Amit Shah.

During his address at a public meeting in Congress-ruled Telangana, Shah said, “If the BJP forms the government here, we will withdraw the unconstitutional reservations to Muslims here. We will ensure that the SCs, STs and OBCs get quotas as guaranteed under the Constitution.”

