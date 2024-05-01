An incident of love jihad has come to light in Rajasthan’s Dausa area where a Muslim man named Rashid Khan from Uttar Pradesh masqueraded as a Hindu to trap the victim and proceeded to rape her for multiple months. She has filed a complaint before Superintendent of Police Ranjeeta Sharma and a case was opened at women’s police station, Dausa. Police station in-charge Sita Yadav stated that a preliminary report has been submitted which highlighted that the accused lied about his identity and sexually assaulted the woman for seven months under the pretext of marriage.

The police station-in-charge added that a case has been registered against the culprit and an investigation is underway after which action will be taken against him. Sections 376, 313, 419, 506 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code were invoked against him. The offender who is a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Kasai Padai worked at a private company along with the girl in Dausa. The two came in contact with each other in August 2023. He introduced himself with a fake name hiding that he is Muslim and befriended her over this period. He tricked her in the name of marriage and sexually abused her several times.

Sita Yadav mentioned that he repeatedly raped the girl from August 2023 to February 2024. Meanwhile, she became pregnant but Rashid Khan forced her to abort the baby. She launched a case against him after the truth about his identity was unveiled. Now, her statement is going to be recorded after which a probe will be initiated and he will face consequences of his abhorrent act.