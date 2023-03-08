A day after a Muslim couple was married according to the Islamic wedding rituals at a Hindu Temple premises in Rampur of Shimla district, the Himachal Pradesh unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad released a statement saying that it does not support the nikah ceremony organized in a Hindu temple. As per reports, the wedding took place in Thakur Satyanarayan temple complex premises run by Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad condemned the incident and said that it shall never support Islamic rituals being conducted in a Hindu temple. “The wedding happened at the Thakur Satyanarayan temple which is managed by the VHP but the temple is looked after by the local temple authorities who are responsible for conducting religious events and daily temple affairs. The temple is also rented for marriages and other social events within the community,” the statement roughly read in Hindi.

It added, “VHP has nothing to do with the recent nikah that was conducted at the temple. We shall never support Islamic rituals being conducted at the temple premise. We strongly condemn the incident and are of opinion that Hindu rituals should only be practised at the Hindu temple.”

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s statement

The VHP also asked the temple authorities to be aware of the fact and directed them to not allow any such event at the temple in the future. As per the statement, the VHP has formed a committee to look into the matter and has assured to take proper action in the case.

It was reported earlier that a Muslim couple got married according to the Islamic wedding rituals at a Hindu Temple premises in Rampur of Shimla district on Sunday. The wedding took place in Thakur Satyanarayan temple complex premises managed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. People of the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and witnessed the Nikah ceremony which was performed on the temple premises in the presence of Maulvi, witnesses and a lawyer.

“Vishwa Hindu Parishad runs the temple and the district office of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Vishva Hindu Parishad and RSS are often accused of being anti-Muslim. But here a Muslim couple got married on the Hindu temple premises. This is an example in itself that Sanatan Dharma always inspires everyone to move forward by including everyone,” Thakur Satyanarayan Temple Trust Rampur General Secretary Vinay Sharma had opined.

However, the VHP said that it shall never support any kind of Islamic rituals being conducted at the temple premise. As per the statement, the VHP has formed a committee to look into the matter and has assured to take proper action in the case.