Chaitar Vasava, an AAP MLA from the Dediapada seat in Gujarat’s Narmada district, has raised the demand for a separate ‘Bhil Pradesh’ encompassing parts of Gujarat and the three neighboring states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The first-time MLA from Scheduled Tribes reserved Dediapada seat claimed that there was a separate Bhil Pradesh prior to the independence. He claimed that the state was divided and merged into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra after independence.

He asserted that these four states have 39 tribally predominate districts that together made up Bhil Pradesh.

According to Chaitar Vasava, these districts continue to fall under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution (which contains laws relating to the administration and supervision of Scheduled Areas).

Vasava further mentioned that several years ago, Pratibha Patil, the then-president, had received a memorandum expressing this demand from a group led by Chhotubhai Vasava. Notably, the seven-time MLA and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) leader Chhotubhai Vasava had lost his bastion of Jhagadia to the BJP candidate Ritesh Vasava in the state assembly elections held last year.

The AAP leader said, “We will continue to raise the demand for a separate Bhil Pradesh if you continue to treat the tribal people unjustly.”

The rights of tribal people, according to Chaitar Vasava, were being taken away. He alleged that thousands of acres of tribal land were given away for multiple projects in the Kevadia area of Gujarat’s Narmada district.

He claimed, “As a result, the local tribals are now relegated to working as labourers for Rs 280 per day. We are once again bringing up the demand for a separate Bhil Pradesh because our rights to our Jal, Jungle, and Jamin (water, forest, and land) are being taken away.”

Taking to Twitter, Chaitar Vasava shared a map of the ‘imaginary’ Bhil Pradesh claiming that it was issued by the Britishers and wrote, “Earlier the entire state was Bhil Pradesh, when the country became independent, the entire state was divided into districts with tribal population and divided into GJ, MH, MP, RJ. The demand for Bhil Pradesh is not only ours, it is the demand and dream of our forefathers! Many of our forefathers were martyred while fighting for this.”

What is Bhilistan or Bhil Pradesh?

Like Khalistan, Bhilistan is a fictitious state that the separatists have carved out in their minds. The tribal belts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are included in the territory that the AAP MLA has claimed.

According to Chaitar Vasava, Bhil Pradesh encompasses districts like Pali, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Chittor, and Pratapgarh in Rajasthan. The imaginary state also includes Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Bharwani in Maharashtra, and Dahod, Panchmahal, Narmada, Sabarkantha, and Banaskantha districts in Gujarat.

BJP condemns AAP MLA’s ‘Bhil Pradesh’ demand

Mansukh Vasava, the BJP member of parliament from Bharuch, opposed the demand and asserted that it would lead to chaos in several regions. Additionally, it will cause conflict between tribals and non-tribals, which will ultimately hinder the execution of development initiatives in tribal areas.

Somjibhai Damor, a former Dahod MP said that the AAP MLA should, instead of demanding a separate state, raise issues where the government is lacking and suggest measures on how welfare schemes can be implemented more effectively.

Meanwhile, Congress tribal leader Anant Patel claimed that the AAP MLA’s statements regarding the Bhil Pradesh demand are meant to garner the votes of the tribal community in the forthcoming elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.