‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and radical Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police in Moga, Punjab at roughly 6:45 am on Sunday. Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill while addressing the media informed, “Relentless pressure by Punjab Police for last 35 days, and all the wings of Punjab Police have worked in coordination for this special operation. NSA (National Security Act) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and NSA warrants were executed today morning. The law will take its own course in this case.”

"NSA warrants were issued against #AmritpalSingh and those warrants have been executed today morning…Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode," Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill says

“Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police at around 6:45 am today morning in village Rode. He was absconding for more than one month. A joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and the intelligence wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on inputs from Punjab Police. He was surrounded from all sides. The village was surrounded by Punjab Police,” the official revealed.

He affirmed that the fugitive Khalistani only surrendered because he knew that he could not flee from there. “Since he was inside a Gurdwara Sahib. So to maintain the sanctity of the Gurdwara Sahib, the sanctity of Gurdwara Sahib is supreme to all, the police didn’t enter the Gurdwara Sahib. And since he knew that he had no way to escape he was arrested. He was taken to Dibrugarh (Assam) under NSA,” the IGP further disclosed. Eight of Amritpal Singh’s close associates are already imprisoned in Dibrugarh Central Jail under the National Security Act.

#WATCH | Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill narrates the sequence leading upto to the arrest of Waris Punjab De's #AmritpalSingh



"…Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police at around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode. A joint operation was conducted by Amritsar…

The senior officer also expressed gratitude to Punjabis for upholding peace. “People in Punjab have maintained peace and harmony. Punjab police and especially the Punjab government are thankful to the people of Punjab for maintaining communal peace and harmony during this period. Punjab police are committed to maintaining law and order in the state of Punjab,” he stated.

“Any mischievous element spreading any type of rumour they are warned to be careful and strict action will be taken against them. Any such rumour, any such mischief will not be tolerated by Punjab police,” he warned those who want to create trouble in sensitive times.

Amritpal Singh was on the run since March 18 until his arrest today from Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s village. He even addressed a congregation at the Khalsa Gurudwara from where he was apprehended and claimed his innocence.