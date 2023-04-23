Amritpal Singh addressed congregation at Gurudwara before surrendering, here is what he said

On April 23, Punjab Police arrested pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh in Moga. He has been on the run since March 18, 2023, after state police and central agencies launched a massive crackdown on him. Before surrendering to the police, Amritpal Singh addressed a congregation at Khalsa Gurudwara in Rode, Punjab, the birthplace of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Last year in September, Amritpal Singh’s ‘dastarbandi’ was done at this Gurudwara.

Amritpal Singh addressed a public meeting (Before arresting) at the Gurdwara in Moga's Rode village. pic.twitter.com/n4dUlUeWzp — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) April 23, 2023

Amritpal Singh said he was standing at an important point in his work for the community in his address. He pointed out that his dartarbandi was done at the same Gurudwara, and for the last month, he was fighting for the cause of the Sikh community. Claiming atrocities against the Sikh community by the government, he claimed he might be a criminal in the eyes of the law of the land, but he was innocent in the court of God.

He thanked his followers for the support and prayers and said he would not leave the land and fight the “false cases” filed against him by the government. He further claimed to continue “Khalsa Vahir”, the movement that he started under the banner of ‘Waris Punjab De’. He claimed the cases were filed against him because he was taking the state’s youth away from drugs. He urged his followers to get baptized and keep arms.

Singh was declared a fugitive by the Punjab Police last month. Several of his associates were arrested after the crackdown began, but he was on large for over a month. Some reports have suggested that Amritpal Singh has been taken to Dibrugarh, Assam. However, no confirmation has come from the Punjab Police. Four of his associates were also shifted to Assam for security reasons.