Politician turned dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed was killed along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed on 15th April 2023 in the government hospital while being taken for a medical checkup at around 10:40 pm by three attackers.

He was a convicted criminal who arbitrarily ordered killings and kidnaps and sharked on lands illegally. There were more than 105 cases filed against him. His gang members brutally sodomised and raped minor children. Ten judges withdrew from hearing his cases out of concern for their own safety and the safety of their families.

Even though he was involved in such horrific acts, soon after his death, numerous Islamists and their apologists began to downplay the crimes he had committed. The left-liberal cabal of India, like its Islamist counterpart, started blatantly whitewashing the misdeeds of the dreaded criminal-turned-politician. BBC journalist Geeta Pandey, went so far as to highlight how the gangster Atiq Ahmed was a sort of “Robinhood” who helped people in need, paid for weddings and school uniforms, and gave money during Eid in order to arouse sympathy in the unsuspecting as well as ignorant minds of those who aren’t clued into the dark world of crime.

But as allegations of awful offences mount, this facade starts to disintegrate. As the leftist elites have been furiously projecting, Atiq Ahmed was no ‘Massiah,’ he was, in fact, a ruthless criminal who called for loot, executions and murders and openly issued threats and hurled abuses and expletives at his opponents and rivals at his whim. Atiq Ahmed, who was known to be extremely short-tempered, has on several occasions in the past seen using exceedingly vulgar, disrespectful, and derogatory language in public.

Gangster Atiq Ahmed had compared PM Modi to Ravan

Atiq Ahmed had compared Narendra Modi to Ravana before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Openly hurling insults at PM Modi, Atiq Ahmed referred to Modi as a faceless man and just one of the faces of Dashanan (another name given to Ravana because of his ten heads). He also asserted that Narendra Modi was no match for the late Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

When Atiq Ahmed publically threatened to grab the CM and PM chairs

After Atiq Ahmed passed away, a video of an earlier interview of his has been extensively shared on social media in which he was seen boasting about his history of criminal activities. In the 21-year-old interview with Zee News, the deceased mafia is overheard openly threatening to seize the Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s chair.

At around 8 minutes into the interview, Atiq Ahmed confesses that 20 criminal cases are already filed against him. However, rather than expressing any remorse, the mafia politician is heard saying, “If 20 more false cases are filed against me, I will take over the chief minister’s chair. If there are 50 more cases, I will grab the Prime Minister’s chair.”

When Atiq Ahmed openly hurled insults at Raja Bhaiya and his wife

Atiq Ahmed had once used a public platform to disparage Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, an independent MLA from Pratapgarh’s Kunda district. “I have always wanted to be connected to Pratapgarh, but this place is governed by a random couple whom y’all, the people of Pratapgarh, have elevated to the level of king and queen,” he once declared during a speech in the Pratapgarh district, adding, “You continue to humbly honour them as the king and queen each time you pass by. Stop calling them the King and Queen,” he remarked, making a subtle jab at Raghuraj Pratap Singh, who has ruled the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh since 1993.

Don’t be scared of police cases

Atiq Ahmed’s supporters are urging judicial intervention in the wake of his murder. However, it is clear from Atiq Ahmed’s Pratapgarh speech how much faith he personally had in the legal system. He is heard telling his supporters that “someone or other approaches him with an appeal to get his name struck off for a particular case or to get a particular section of law dropped from his case every other day.” Stop being so terrified of IPC sections and police cases. Your name will be heard throughout Pratapgarh the day you conquer this fear, he said.

Atiq Ahmed insulted Modi’s family

In his Pratapgarh speech he had gone on defame PM Narendra Modi by invoking his caste and family. Referring to a Samajwadi Party leader sitting on the dias he said, “Ohjaji, Modi ke naam ke aage na Nath hain na peech Pagha, na mehraru hain na ladka (He neither has a wife nor a son, nor does his last name begin with Nath or end with Pagha).”

How Atiq Ahmed falunted his political clout during Samajwadi party regime

Inciting his Muslim followers to run riots and violence in the country, Atiq Ahmed said during his Pratapgarh speech, “When either the BJP or the Mayawati government are in power, you are silenced in the house, however, when the Mulayam Singh’s government is at the helm, you can walk down the street with confidence. Riots happen because people become frustrated and jealous when they see you walking down the street with your heads held high. When you will be forced to go into hiding and sit cooped up inside your home, you cannot expect any riots to take place.

Throughout his entire Pratapgarh speech, Atiq Ahmed was either boasting about his political power as a criminal, insulting Modi and other opposition leaders, or encouraging the mob to riot. However, some of his Muslim supporters and their apologists have only shared the section of the speech where Atiq Ahmed is urging people to educate their children, to portray him as a kind-hearted person. This is at 9 minutes into the speech. But while talking about education, Atiq Ahmed does not forget to instigate his followers by asking them not to bow down and be always ready to use brute force and power.

Atiq Ahmed delivered each of the aforementioned speeches on a stage in front of the general audience. In addition to all of this, numerous call recordings of Atiq Ahmed making explicit threats to kill businesspeople and even the SP leader have gone viral on social media. In these audio recordings, Atiq is also heard abusing the mothers and sisters of his opponents and victims, yet for the left-liberal cabal of India, like its Islamist counterpart, the mafia don is no less than any sort of “Robinhood.”