On Monday, April 17, the Uttar Pradesh police, revealed that Atiq Ahmed‘s brother Ashraf Ahmed, who like his brother, had a long criminal history of murders, kidnappings, and land grabbing, was allegedly involved in the abduction of two minor Muslim girls from a madarsa and their repeated rape at gunpoint overnight.

The list of their victims is a very long one with members of the minority community at the receiving end in most cases, the UP Police records said.

“Out of 20 top criminal cases against the duo, the Ahmed brothers targeted members of the minority community in 13. Atiq’s brother Ashraf was allegedly involved even in the abduction of two minor Muslim girls from a madarsa and their repeated rape at gunpoint overnight. The victims were later thrown in front of the madarsa gate the next morning,” as per the police.

“A living example of Atiq’s atrocity in this regard is Zeeshan alias Janu, a resident of Kasari Masari in Prayagraj and Atiq’s brother-in-law Imran Zai’s younger brother. Atiq had got Zeeshan’s home demolished with a JCB to capture his land. In addition to this, according to Zeeshan, he was attacked by Atiq’s goons and got an extortion threat to pay Rs 5 crores,” the police added.

Another name that came to the fore from the UP police records was that of Ashfaq Kunnu, a Municipal Corporation ward councilor. Kunnu was allegedly killed by Atiq Ahmed.

Atiq was also accused of shooting ward councilor Nasson, who was once close to the gangster. According to the police records, the rift between Nasson and Atiq started after the former began raising his voice against Atiq’s high-handedness. According to the authorities, Atiq shot Naasan in Chakia in 2001, leaving his body riddled with bullets.

“BJP leader Ashraf was shot dead reportedly by Atiq in the year 2003. Ashraf’s house was located in front of Atiq’s house in Chakia. Atiq said that the names of the BJP leader and his brother were the same and the BJP leader, in this case, teased him by working for the opposition party. The most shocking thing in this was that after killing Ashraf, Atiq’s henchmen ran away with his dead body,” they added.

Notably, Atiq Ahmed was the first person who was booked under the ‘Gangster Act’ in Uttar Pradesh. His criminal history ran very deep. He was accused of murder at the young age of 17. After that, he became so well-known in the underworld that his popularity even overshadowed that of the dons of Mumbai. 102 cases were lodged against him, including those of threats, murder attempts, and kidnapping. The gangster act was also invoked three times.

Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf Ahmed killed

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for a medical checkup on 15th April 2023 at around 10:40 pm. The incident was carried out by three youths, who came near the police convoy posing as journalists and opened fire.

The court has sent the three killers of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed to judicial custody for 14 days. The police had arrested the three from the spot at the time of the incident. Many cases were already registered against the trio.