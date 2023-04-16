Stone pelting in parts of Prayagraj after Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed shot dead

In a shocking turn of events, mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by three assailants while being taken for medical in Prayagraj. Following this, stone pelting incidents have been reported in certain areas of the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh.

In Chakia, Karbala, Rajrooppur, and Kesaria areas of Prayagraj stones were hurled at the UP Police team as soon as the news of the mafia brothers death reached there. Some ATM machines were also vandalized. Locals reportedly caused a ruckus in Chakia near Atiq Ahmed’s residence. Chakia has been turned into a high-security zone, meanwhile media reports have stated that security around Umesh Pal’s residence has also been beefed up.

The Uttar Pradesh government imposed section 144 in Prayagraj on Saturday as a precaution and to preserve the state’s law and order situation. Meanwhile, internet services have also been suspended in the district.

Section 144 of CrPC imposed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh, in the aftermath of the murder of Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmed in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/zPEP4Z2Cdh — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Reportedly, as soon as word of the murder spread, shops along Colvin Hospital Road and in the old city were closed amidst police convoy patrolling. People came out of their homes. People gathered in the streets in large numbers. As a crowd started gathering outside the Colvin Hospital, police chased them away and the gates of the hospital were closed down to stop any outsider from entering.

On Sunday, April 16, a convoy of District Magistrate and Police Commissioner was seen patrolling in patrolling the area where Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists during a media interaction on Saturday night.