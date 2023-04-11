Tuesday, April 11, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBangladesh: 5-year-old Hindu girl lured with chocolates and raped by one Nuru Islam, accused...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Bangladesh: 5-year-old Hindu girl lured with chocolates and raped by one Nuru Islam, accused absconding

According to the local reports, the incident is said to have happened on April 8 evening at the Sayar Kamarpara shelter project in the Taraganj area. However, the complaint was lodged by the victim's father on April 10. The victim is at the Rangpur Medical College and Hospital and is in critical condition.

OpIndia Staff
Bangladesh: Nuru Islam rapes 5-year-old Hindu girl in Taraganj, lures her by promising a chocolate; booked, absconding
Representational image
3

On Monday, a police complaint was lodged against a person named Nuru Islam for brutally raping a five-year-old Hindu girl in Bangladesh. The incident is said to have happened at Taraganj in the Rangpur district of Bangladesh. The Police are investigating the case and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who is absconding at present.

According to the reports, the five-year-old girl is the daughter of a man who drives an auto-rickshaw for survival, whereas the victim’s mother does odd labour jobs for money. The minor child was raped when both her parents were out for their jobs and the victim was all alone at her home.

The accused Nuru Islam stays in the neighbourhood of the victim. He happened to note that the girl was alone at her home and that her parents were out at their respective jobs. He then lured the girl and promised her to give her chocolates. He took her to his home and brutally raped her.

The incident however came to the fore when the other neighbours suddenly heard the girl crying and spotted blood around her body when they arrived at the location to look upon her. The child, who was lying in blood on the floor was taken to the local hospital by the neighbours. Meanwhile, her parents were also informed. The doctors at the local hospital declared her condition critical and referred her to the Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.

According to the local reports, the incident is said to have happened on April 8 evening at the Sayar Kamarpara shelter project in the Taraganj area. However, the complaint was lodged by the victim’s father on April 10. The victim is at the Rangpur Medical College and Hospital and is in critical condition.

The Police confirmed the incident and stated that the accused, Nuru Islam is absconding at present. “We have received a complaint and based on that we have begun the investigations into the case. But accused Nur Islam is absconding and we are trying our best to nab him,” stated Ajmal Hossain of Taraganj Police Station.

The locals responded to the incident by saying that they are now scared to leave their children alone at home while leaving for jobs. “We all are helpless and homeless. If we don’t work for a day, we can’t eat. All of us leave our children in shelters and go to work. Now we all are scared to do so after this incident,” one of the shelter residents was quoted as saying.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBangladesh rape, Hindus in Bangladesh, Hindu children
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Reimposed ‘Jizya’ tax, forced Hindus to recite Quran verses: Revisiting Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb’s deep-seated hate for Hindus

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
The Hindus, who had somehow accustomed themselves to living with the Mughals during their early rule, were in for a rude shock when the dominion passed to Aurangzeb, a fanatic of Islam.
Culture and History

Editor of fraud-accused National Herald claims ‘Shivaji’s army’ raped women: The lies, perversion of history, the Bengal conquest and what we know

Gopal Tiwari -
It is because of the decisive defeat of and subsequent heavy ransom imposed on the Mughal governor of Bengal that liberals often paint the revenge Maratha forces took for 22 commanders' murders in Bengal as atrocities and try to insinuate that even Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army committed rapes because he too hailed from the Bhosale clan.

Election Commission withdraws National Party status from TMC, NCP and CPI, AAP gets the coveted tag

DK Shivakumar backs MK Kharge for Karnataka CM post amid fierce tussle with former CM Siddaramaiah

‘System has fractured spirit of woman power’: VHP condemns Gujarat Police for arresting Kajal Hindustani, wants FIR quashed

While AAP launches ‘Degree dikhao’ campaign, election commission website shows 29 AAP MLAs in Delhi do not have a degree, 9 not even 12th...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,701FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com