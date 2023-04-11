On Monday, a police complaint was lodged against a person named Nuru Islam for brutally raping a five-year-old Hindu girl in Bangladesh. The incident is said to have happened at Taraganj in the Rangpur district of Bangladesh. The Police are investigating the case and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who is absconding at present.

According to the reports, the five-year-old girl is the daughter of a man who drives an auto-rickshaw for survival, whereas the victim’s mother does odd labour jobs for money. The minor child was raped when both her parents were out for their jobs and the victim was all alone at her home.

The accused Nuru Islam stays in the neighbourhood of the victim. He happened to note that the girl was alone at her home and that her parents were out at their respective jobs. He then lured the girl and promised her to give her chocolates. He took her to his home and brutally raped her.

The incident however came to the fore when the other neighbours suddenly heard the girl crying and spotted blood around her body when they arrived at the location to look upon her. The child, who was lying in blood on the floor was taken to the local hospital by the neighbours. Meanwhile, her parents were also informed. The doctors at the local hospital declared her condition critical and referred her to the Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.

According to the local reports, the incident is said to have happened on April 8 evening at the Sayar Kamarpara shelter project in the Taraganj area. However, the complaint was lodged by the victim’s father on April 10. The victim is at the Rangpur Medical College and Hospital and is in critical condition.

The Police confirmed the incident and stated that the accused, Nuru Islam is absconding at present. “We have received a complaint and based on that we have begun the investigations into the case. But accused Nur Islam is absconding and we are trying our best to nab him,” stated Ajmal Hossain of Taraganj Police Station.

The locals responded to the incident by saying that they are now scared to leave their children alone at home while leaving for jobs. “We all are helpless and homeless. If we don’t work for a day, we can’t eat. All of us leave our children in shelters and go to work. Now we all are scared to do so after this incident,” one of the shelter residents was quoted as saying.