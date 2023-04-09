Bihar: Two groups clash after Friday namaz during Ramzan in Muzaffarpur, 7 injured

In the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, two groups of Muslims clashed after performing namaz on Jummah (Friday prayer) in Town Police Station precinct. Reportedly, a clash erupted when Rashtra Janata Dal (RJD) leader Wasim Ahmad Munna was coming out from a mosque situated near Tilak Maidan Road after performing namaz there. He was then attacked by a group of people.

A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media platforms, wherein it is seen that several people are thrashing each other hands and sticks, meanwhile, a woman is also seen there. In the violent clash, a woman along with seven others were severely injured and are being provided medical attention at Sadar Hospital. RJD leader Wasim Ahmed Munna was also injured. It has been reported that the RJD leader’s brother Nasim is critical and has been referred to Shri Krishna medical College and Hospital.

According to a News18 report, a fight broke out between RJD’s Wasim Ahmad Munna and the mosque secretary. Following this, their supporters assaulted each other.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Wasim Ahmed Munna stated that he had come from the Tilak Maidan Road Masjid to perform Namaz. As soon as he stepped out of the mosque, a group of armed people surrounded him. Munna also named one Muhammad Tayyab Azad. Munna alleged that he was attacked over a contract in the Municipal Corporation. The RJD leader further accused the attackers of throwing acid.

Meanwhile, Town Police Station in-charge Shriram Singh said that a complaint has been submitted by both the parties seeking registration of FIRs adding that four people have so far been taken into custody.

According to a Jagran report, Afsana Tarannum of Islampur Ward-20 submitted an application to the police and named the Mutwalli of Tilak Maidan Masjid, Muhammad Tayyab Azad, and Muhammad Sarwar, Muhammad Gulab Ricky, Muhammad Laddu, Muhammad Phool, and Muhammad Mannu, along with 40–50 other people, as the accused.

In the application, Tarannum claims that on Friday at around 1:30 p.m., when her husband Mohammad Naseem came of the Tilak Maidan mosque after performing the Namaz, the accused encircled him and began pressuring him to withdraw the case filed against him in the Municipal Corporation.

When her husband refused, all of the attackers assaulted him, causing injuries to his jaw and head. She was assaulted along with her brother-in-law, nephew, and sister-in-law as they tried to intervene.

Furthermore, Tarannum claimed that the accused pushed Wasim Ahmad Munna—who jumped to his aid—down, climbed up on his chest, and beat him with sticks. Also, the attackers allegedly took her sister-in-gold law’s chain by force.

After this, they tried to attack her husband and brother-in-law by hurling acid, however, police arrived on time, and situation was brought under control.