Thursday, April 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLawless San Francisco: CashApp creator Bob Lee stabbed to death as city suffers from...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Lawless San Francisco: CashApp creator Bob Lee stabbed to death as city suffers from ‘Defund The Police’ political campaign, Musk calls it zombie-land

The Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, led a campaign to 'defund the police' following the death of George Floyd. Now she is seeking help from the federal govt to deal with rampant drug crimes, murders and robberies in city.

OpIndia Staff
Lawless San Francisco: CashApp creator Bob Lee stabbed to death as the city suffers from 'Defund the police' political campaign
Bob Lee, Defund Police campaign in San Francisco, images via MobileCoin Inc and AFP
8

Entrepreneur and the founder of ‘Cash App,’ Bob Lee, was stabbed to death on Tuesday (April 4 Pacific Daylight Time) morning. The incident took place in the Rincon Hill neighbourhood in San Francisco city of California in the United States.

Although Lee lived in Miami, he was reportedly in San Francisco on a business trip. The 43-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds during the attack and was attended by medics initially at the crime scene.

Bob Lee was later rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. As per a statement by the San Francisco Police Department, no arrests have been made so far in connection to the case.

In a tweet, former Mixed-Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Jake Shields wrote, “I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking him in San Francisco. He was in the “good” part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack. Fuck San Francisco”

“I didn’t want to be the one to leak the name but now it’s out. Bob Lee is an extremely high-profile tech guy so hopefully, this will at least bring attention to these problems,” he further added.

While reacting to the development, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote, “Very sorry to hear that. Many people I know have been severely assaulted. Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”

He also demanded stringent action against such repeat offenders from the San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins.

Lawlessness, drug abuse epidemic in San Francisco

Earlier this month, Elon Musk had raised concerns about the lawlessness in San Francisco city.

In a tweet on Saturday (April 1), the billionaire stated, “You could literally film a Walking Dead episode unedited in downtown SF. This is where San Francisco politics leads and Twitter was exporting this self-destructive mind virus to the world.”

“With some exceptions, other tech companies are still doing so. Evil in guise of good,” he emphasised.

San Francisco Mayor led a campaign to ‘Defund The Police’

It must be mentioned that the Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed (2018- Present), led a campaign to ‘defund the police’ following the death of an African-American man named George Floyd that had led to widespread riots and violence in the USA ahead of the 2020 elections.

In a tweet (archive) in June 2020, she claimed, “Decades of disinvestment and racially disparate policies have disproportionately hurt our African-American community in SF.

“Supervisor Shamann Walton and I will lead the effort to redirect funding from the San Francisco Police Department to support the African-American community in the upcoming budget,” Breed announced.

Screengrab of the tweet by London Breed

As per reports, the San Francisco Mayor decreased the budget of the SPFD by $120 million in July 2020. A year later in December 2021, she made a U-turn on her political campaign.

As per reports, the SFPD is severely understaffed and unprepared to deal with the rising crimes and drug abuse problem in the city. Journalist and author Michael Shellenberger, who has written a book named San Fan-sicko’, shared, “San Francisco is in free fall. We don’t know who killed your friend (Bob Lee), but we know homicides are up 20% & drug ODs up 18%.”

He added that Mayor Breed and Governor Newsom need to call the National Guard to maintain law and order in the city.

London Breed sought funds from the city’s Board of Supervisors to crack down on open-air drug dealing, retail theft and car break-ins. In April this year, she asked help from federal agencies to curb the drug crisis in San Francisco, caused due to police understaffing.

“My hope is we can partner and work together to address this important issue…We definitely need help. When we look at the police department, it is short-staffed. Arrests — there’s a whole process that goes into that. Having the capacity to meet the challenges has been difficult,” she said in a letter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBob Lee stabbed, cash app founder, san francisco stabbing
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,034FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com