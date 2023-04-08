On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar’s dismissal of the opposition, particularly Congress’ demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JCP) investigation into the Adani Group.

BJP leader and party’s national convener of the IT cell, Amit Malviya posted, “NCP Chief Sharad Pawar throws Congress under the bus, says after Supreme Court announced a committee to investigate the Adani issue, the demand for JPC is irrelevant. Congress allies disown Rahul Gandhi’s demented ideas, one at a time. Earlier Uddhav faction had snapped on Savarkar.”

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar throws Congress under the bus. Says after Supreme Court announced a committee to investigate the Adani issue, demand for JPC is irrelevant.

Congress allies disown Rahul Gandhi’s demented ideas, one at a time… Earlier Uddhav faction had snapped on Savarkar. pic.twitter.com/F6kG9Dq5NB — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 7, 2023

Labelling Rahul Gandhi’s conviction on issues as ‘frail’ and ‘malleable,’ he questioned, “Now that Sharad Pawar has broken ranks and junked the Congress on the issue of JPC etc, will Congress spokespeople hound him too or just shut up,” Malviyas asked in another tweet today.

Till yesterday, entire Congress was abusing Ghulam Nabi Azad and Scindia. Now that Sharad Pawar has broken ranks and junked the Congress on the issue of JPC etc, will Congress spokespeople hound him too or just shut up? Is Rahul Gandhi’s conviction on issues frail and malleable? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 8, 2023

“Out of proportion importance was given to the issue. The issues that were kept, who kept them? We had never heard of these people (Hindenburg) who gave the statement. What is the background? When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country’s economy. We cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted,” Sharad Pawar remarked in an interview on Friday on accusations against the Adani Group by US-based Hindenburg Research.

In the meeting of opposition leaders called by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, Sharad Pawar reportedly advised Rahul Gandhi to tone down his criticism of Savarkar because the latter is a renowned figure in Maharashtra.

Another NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar questioned the debate surrounding prime minister Narendra Modi’s scholastic background and asserted that it had no bearing on politics in the present. He also supported the NCP supremo’s statement on industrialist Gautam Adani.

Recently, Congress also attacked former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and ex-party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for criticising Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership. He charged, “When you are in Congress, you are spineless.”

In another interview, he accorded Prime Minister Narendra Modi high accolades, describing him as a statesman who never exacted retribution despite the former’s attacks on him about matters like Article 370.

Ghulam Nabi Azad pronounced, “I must give credit to Modi. For what I did to him, he was too generous. As Leader of the Opposition I did not spare him on any issue be it Article 370 or CAA or hijab. I got some bills totally failed but I must give him the credit that he behaved like a statesman, not taking revenge for that.”

Congress targeted Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after he launched a scathing assault on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, stating that the party now only has the philosophy of a ‘traitor’ who works against the country.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of giving Rahul Gandhi ‘special treatment’ after his conviction in the ‘Modi surname defamation case’ and charged the political party of exerting undue pressure on the court in an effort to maintain its relevance.

In a massive attack on Rahul Gandhi, who has been accused of making these utterances, he contended that Congress has denigrated lower social strata, demanded evidence of our armed forces’ valour, and spoken about our soldiers being beaten up by China.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress have been under an aggressive onslaught from the BJP for making anti-Indian sentiments both inside and outside of the country.