Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is presently incarcerated in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection with the Delhi Liquor Scam, recently released sensational screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation he had with Kalvakuntla Kavitha, an MLC and the daughter of Telangana’s chief minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Recently he had said that he will release 700 pages of WhatsApp chats showing the involvement of AAP leaders in the liquor scam.

Chandrasekhar frequently referred to Kavitha as his ‘Akka’ (older sister) in the messages. Notably, K. Kavitha has been questioned by both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding this case.

“Sorry to bother you, need a small detail,” the text stated and mentioned a package to be given to someone called ‘AK.’ “Should I send it to JH,” he questioned to which apparently K. Kavitha replied, “No, I will ask Arun to call you. It should be sent to the office.”

He agreed and told, “SJ bro said it has to be sent to you today itself,” and assured her that he will coordinate everything. The TRS leader then inquired about his father’s health. He thanked her for asking and said, “He is undergoing therapy.”

The MLC urged him to, “Get out soon.” He responded with, “Yes Akka, God willing on it!” She told him that they will talk later to which he responded with, “Ok Akka anytime,” and gave his regard to her father, the incumbent Telangana CM, KCR.

He sent another message, “Akka delivered,” and requested her to inform AK or SJ. She answered, “Spoken to Manish,” and he thanked her in response. According to Sukesh, AK and SJ here means Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain.

More messages unveiled the conversation about 15 crores which are referred to as ’15 kg ghee’ by them. “Bro ghee tin ready,” he announced to the politician. “Full na,” she inquired to which he assured her that it is indeed 15 kg. She then told him to send it to ‘sister HYD.’ He appeared to be a little confused at that and asked, “Bro? Not Delhi?” When she affirmed in response, he quipped, “Ok bro will do.”

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has already said that 1 kg ghee means Rupee 1 crore, a codeword used to talk about money given to TRS by AAP. He had claimed that Kejriwal gave instructions for the delivery of Rs 15 crore to the TRS office, referring to it as 15 kg ghee.

Moreover, he had recently released a letter in which he accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of being complicit in the Delhi Liquor Scandal.

“The chat will clearly show your instructions for the delivery of the 15 crores to the TRS office and also will show the token of acceptance and confirmation from the TRS leader, which was instructed by you (Kejriwal ji) and Satyendar Jain (currently in Tihar Jail),” the letter read.

He claimed that his disclosure will reveal the connection between AAP, TRS and the infamous South Block, asserting, “The chat screenshot will show how the leader of TRS instructs the delivery of 15 crores @ 15 kg ghee to an associate Arun Pillai who kept the boxes of cash in a black Range Rover Sport 6060 with an MLC sticker on the front windshield parked inside the TRS headquarters.”

The Delhi Liquor Policy scam pertains to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. It was scrapped on July 30 after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the policy. The former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia is in jail in connection to this case. The AAP leader was arrested in February following an interrogation by the CBI.