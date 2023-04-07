Friday, April 7, 2023
Kejriwal used ‘15 KG Ghee’ as code word for ’15 crore Rupees’ delivered to BRS, claims conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, says he has 700 pages of evidence

Sukesh Chandrashekar has levelled serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of having a nexus with the South group and BRS party.

ANI
Sukesh Chandrasekhar
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, who is facing multiple charges of corruption and is an accused in a money laundering case, has levelled serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of having a nexus with the South group and BRS party.

Sukesh claimed that screenshots of chats between him and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, Kejriwal, and stated that the said chats show Kejriwal’s instructions regarding the delivery of Rs 15 crore to the TRS office, and also show the token of acceptance and confirmation from the TRS leader, which he claimed was instructed by AAP leaders including Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain. “The chat will clearly show and confirm your (Kejriwal) nexus with the ‘South Group’ and leader of the TRS, who is under investigation in Liquor Gate. Also, the chat will show how the Leader of TRS instructs the delivery of the 15 Crores @ 15 Kg ghee to an associate AP @ Arun Pillai, who kept the boxes of cash in a black Range Rover Sport with an MLC sticker on the front windshield parked inside the TRS, Headquarter,” Sukesh Chandrashekhar stated in a press statement.

Sukesh also stated that he is ready to undergo Narco, Polygraph or any other test along with all of you, and thereafter “let the law decide because I am not going to only talk, I am giving evidence, proof for every single statement, every proof from 2015 – 2023”.

In his last letter, Sukesh further claimed that he has a total of 700 pages of WhatsApp and telegram chats with Arvind Kejriwal, and he had allegedly delivered Rs 75 crores to the TRS office in 2020.

However, there is no independent verification to these claims and many allegations Sukesh had levelled recently. The letter has been issued through Advocate Anant Malik.

“Kejriwalji, I am going to show a trailer of the chat related to 2020 in which 15 kg ghee:- code word for Crore set by you and Mr Jain, which was delivered by my person – i.e. – 15 Crore Rupees paid on your behalf at a political office, party office of TRS to one of the Accused of the Liquor gate Case ongoing,” stated the statement issued.

Recently, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, while being produced in the court, told the media that Kejriwal’s countdown has started, soon Kejriwal will be welcomed in Tihar Club, and that “next week I will make a big disclosure against Kejriwal, which will be a trailer against Kejriwal”. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

