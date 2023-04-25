Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Delhi excise policy case: CBI files chargesheet against Manish Sisodia and 3 others

Former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna's name is also mentioned in the chargesheet in column 12 as a suspect.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and three others in the Delhi excise policy case.

According to sources, the supplementary chargesheet has been filed under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (Cheating) and other section of the Prevention of Corruption Act. An official confirmed that the supplementary chargesheet has been filed against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Arjun Pandey and Butchi Babu Gorantla in the Delhi excise policy case.

In its first chargesheet in the case, CBI alleged that around Rs 20-30 crore was arranged by suspect Abhishek Boinpally at the behest of South Group and paid to Vijay Nair via Dinesh Arora in cash between July and September 2021. Allegations have also been made that Sisodia intervened personally to get Mahendru-promoted Indo Spirit’s application processed after anomalies were initially flagged.

Former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna’s name is also mentioned in the chargesheet in column 12 as a suspect.

Court noted that out of four accused, two accused Manish Sisodia and Amandeep Dhall are in Judicial custody presently.

Butchibabu has been granted bail in the matter on March 6, 2023.

Arjun Pandey was never arrested in the case by the prosecution agency, noted the court.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

