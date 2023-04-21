On Friday, a woman in the Saket Court in Delhi was injured after she was shot by one of the persons who disguised as an advocate. The accused person is said to have shot four rounds at the woman. The victim has been shifted to the hospital and is being treated.

According to the reports, the woman and the accused man knew each other and had a conflict over financial issues. The accused has been identified by the police and is said to be a local history sheeter. The woman who has been shot meanwhile has attained severe injuries in her stomach.

Are Court’s in Delhi safe?



21st April, 2023: Saket Court

A man in the attire of lawyer opened fire at his wife. It got misfired.

A lawyer got shot on his neck.

Lady is in hospital.



Last year also, 2 incidents from Rohini Court reported-



On September 24 of last year, a similar incident was reported in which two assassins had dressed as attorneys and had opened fire inside the Rohini court in Delhi. The duo were however killed in Police firing. The two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga, reportedly pretended to be attorneys in order to enter the courtroom and shot mobster Jitender Maan alias Gogi many times.

Also, the Rohini court witnessed gunfire in April of last year after an altercation between two solicitors and their only client. In the current case, the police have been deployed at the Saket court and the investigations in the case are underway.