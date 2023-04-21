Friday, April 21, 2023
Firing inside Delhi’s Saket Court by person disguised as an advocate, woman injured

According to the reports, the woman and the accused man knew each other and had a conflict over financial issues. The accused has been identified by the police and is said to be a local history sheeter. The woman who has been shot meanwhile has attained severe injuries in her stomach.

OpIndia Staff
Woman injured in firing incident at Delhi's Saket Court, accused identified, history sheeter
Representative Image
3

On Friday, a woman in the Saket Court in Delhi was injured after she was shot by one of the persons who disguised as an advocate. The accused person is said to have shot four rounds at the woman. The victim has been shifted to the hospital and is being treated.

On September 24 of last year, a similar incident was reported in which two assassins had dressed as attorneys and had opened fire inside the Rohini court in Delhi. The duo were however killed in Police firing. The two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga, reportedly pretended to be attorneys in order to enter the courtroom and shot mobster Jitender Maan alias Gogi many times.

Also, the Rohini court witnessed gunfire in April of last year after an altercation between two solicitors and their only client. In the current case, the police have been deployed at the Saket court and the investigations in the case are underway.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

