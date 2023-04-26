Goa Police’s Crime Branch has registered a case against two Muslim sisters studying at DAV School for sharing derogatory posts against Hindu Dharma and deities on Instagram. Both the sisters have been summoned by the Crime Branch for questioning.

This comes after a Twitter user shared screenshots of the contentious content posted by the two Muslim sisters and also shared links to their Instagram accounts. The Twitter user alleged that the two sisters in question were abusing Hindus and also inciting communal hatred.

Goa Police took note of the matter, meanwhile, the Instagram accounts of the two Muslim sisters are unavailable. IPS officer Nidhin Valsan tweeted that an FIR has been filed in response to the tweet that highlighted the actions of the two sisters, tainted with an anti-Hindu mindset. After that, on April 25, 2023, IPS Valsan quoted the tweet and stated that the Crime Branch had summoned the accused twin sisters to appear for questioning.

“Twin sisters from Goa who allegedly made religiously derogatory Instagram posts have been summoned under crpc 41(a) by Crime Branch Goa in the case registered,” IPS Nidhin Valsan tweeted.

Notably, social media platforms like Instagram have evolved into a hub for the propagation of hatred against Hinduism. Due to the lack of immediate action against offensive content about Hindus posted, Instagram is turning out to be a hotbed of anti-Hindu mentality.

Editorial Note: Names of the accused sisters have not been published as they are minors.