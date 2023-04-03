Monday, April 3, 2023
Indore stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers demolish illegal structures in Beleshwar Mahadev temple, idols shifted

Indore: Illegal encroachments of Beleshwar Mahadev Temple demolished
Stepwell filled up, illegal encroachment removed from Indore temple, images via Bhaskar and TOI
10

Days after 36 people lost their lives in the strategic stepwell collapse incident in Indore’s Beleshwar Mahadev Temple, the municipality has finally taken strict action against illegal encroachments. On April 3, bulldozers removed the illegal structures of the temple built on government property.

As per reports, on the morning of April 3, Monday, the local administration reached the Temple with bulldozers and several officials. The idols of Hanuman and Lord Shiva were worshipped and shifted to another Temple as per Hindu rituals.

Action has also been taken against illegal encroachments around 3 more religious structures in the city, as per reports.

Temple had illegally occupied over 10,000 sq feet area, old stepwell was covered up with rods and tiles

As per reports, it was known among locals that the Temple trust had built illegal structures around the old religious shrine. An old Bavdi or stepwell was hastily covered up, with just rods and tiles, without filling it up. As a result, the hollow space and the well existed while the Temple carried out its rituals. On Ram Navami, as the crowd gathered in large numbers, the tiles collapsed under the weight, killing 36 persons and injuring dozens.

The stepwell has now been covered up by dumping debris in it. As per the reports, over 10,000 square feet area of a public garden was encroached upon to expand the Temple. The authorities have removed the encroachments.

“We have removed all illegal constructions in the public garden to ensure the safety of citizens. The Bawdi has been filled with debris so that no accident takes place,” Siddharth Jain, the additional municipal commissioner of Indore was quoted as saying.

A new Temple that was being built alongside the existing place has also been demolished.

FIR against Temple Trust president and secretary

The Indore Police have booked Sevaram Galani, the president of the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple Trust, and secretary Murli Kumar Sabnani under section 304 of the IPC (multiple homicides not amounting to murder). They have been accused of carrying out unsafe and illegal construction work and ignoring the directives of the municipal corporation to remove the illegal structures. Sabnani himself was injured in the March 30 tragedy.

2 officials of the Indore municipal corporation have also been suspended for negligence of duty.

Local leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad reportedly objected to the demolition drive, calling it illegal.

