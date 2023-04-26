Wednesday, April 26, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKerala: Congress workers vandalise Vande Bharat Express, paste posters of Palakkad MP VK Sreekandan...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kerala: Congress workers vandalise Vande Bharat Express, paste posters of Palakkad MP VK Sreekandan all over

Meanwhile, the Palakkad Congress MP said that he had not asked anyone to paste the posters on the train. He also alleged that the BJP was trying to create controversy out of it.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: Congress workers paste posters of Palakkad MP on windows of first Vande Bharat Express, case lodged
Posters of Congress Palakkad MP VK Sreekandan were put up on windows of Vande Bharat Express
2

On Tuesday, Congress workers in the Palakkad district of Kerala praised its Palakkad MP VK Sreekandan for his role in ensuring the halt of the newly launched Vande Bharat Express at Shoranur Junction. The Congress workers filled the railway station and pasted the posters of Palakkad MP VK Sreekandan on the windows of Vande Bharat Express as soon as it arrived at the Shoranur Junction.

The video of the incident was shared on social media in which the Congress workers could be seen praising the leader to honour his “contribution” to making sure the train stopped at Shoranur Junction.

According to the reports, Sreekandan had issued a warning that the Congress would flag down the train if a halt at Shoranur was not announced to the public before the train’s inauguration. In addition, the Congress party was ready to hold an extensive demonstration if the Railways’ decision had not been positive towards halt at Shoranur Junction.

The Congress people, as seen in the video held posters and placards hailing the Palakkad MP and pasted the posters of the leader on the windows of the Vande Bharat Express as soon as the train slowed down. Railway Protection Force took cognizance of the event and has lodged a case and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express connects the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram with Kasaragod, the northernmost district. It is slated to have halts at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Kerala on Tuesday.

State BJP President criticized the Congress party and wondered how a Member of Parliament and his followers could behave with such “a dirty mind.” “Defacing Vande Bharat Express in Palakkad is a nefarious activity of the Kerala Congress workers. These criminals are the followers of the ‘crowned prince’. Shame,” he tweeted.

BJP TN chief K Annamalai has called it shameful conduct by the Congress workers. He wrote that it is acceptable if Congress cannot contribute to the country’s development but at least the party workers should not contribute in pulling the nation back.

Meanwhile, the Palakkad Congress MP said that he had not asked anyone to paste the posters on the train. He also alleged that the BJP was trying to create controversy out of it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala Vande Bharat, Palakkad Vande Bharat,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com