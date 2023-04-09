Sunday, April 9, 2023
‘Some people remain uneducated even after getting an IIT degree’: LG VK Saxena takes a jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal for targeting PM’s degree

"The behaviour we have seen these days proves that some people remain uneducated even after getting an IIT degree," Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said

Arvind Kejriwal and LG V Saxena. Image Source: File Photos and Aaj Tak
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party has been continuously questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degrees for the last few days. Against this backdrop, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has taken a jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal. Without naming Kejriwal, LG VK Saxena said that some people remain uneducated even after getting a degree from IIT.

LG further said that no one should boast about the degree, and degrees are a receipt of studies. Education is what represents the ideal of human beings. The Lieutenant Governor was asked about the Aam Aadmi Party which is constantly raising questions about the degree of the Prime Minister. In response to this question, LG said, “Yes, I have also heard that some things have been said in the Assembly, but no one should ever boast about their degree. Degrees are receipts for the cost of education. Education is what shows the knowledge of human beings. The behaviour we have seen these days proves that some people remain uneducated even after getting an IIT degree.”

Arvind Kejriwal was recently fined by Gujarat High Court for filling an RTI plea to get PM Modi’s degrees. The court had slammed him for misuse of the RTI platform when the degrees of Narendra Modi are publicly available. The court fined Kejriwal in a plea challenging a 2016 order by the CIC (Central Information Commission) asking the PMO to issue Prime Minister Modi’s undergraduate and post-graduate degrees.

The court said PM Modi’s degree certificates were available on media, social media, and on the University website, adding that the respondent (Arvind Kejriwal) never questioned the authenticity of the degree during the pendency of the proceedings or even during the final hearing. The court fined Arvind Kejriwal Rs 25,000 and concluded that there has been an indiscriminate misuse of the salutary provisions of the RTI Act.

The Aam Aadmi Party has now also launched the Show Degree Campaign in which the party is challenging leaders from various parties to show their degrees.

It is notable that, AAP leader Jitendra Singh Tomar, who had been the Law Minister in Delhi government, had to resign from the post after allegations of furnishing a fake degree surfaced against him. In 2017, the TM Bhagalpur University in Bihar cancelled the law degree awarded to him. It was found that Tomar had fraudulently obtained the degree with the connivance of some employees of the university. The University had taken the decision after a Delhi police probe had found that Tomar’s law and BSc degrees were fake. Police had found that he had not appeared in any exam to get the degrees. Along with Tomar, 16 other people were involved in issuing the fake certificates. A former principal and several staff of the university were named in the case.

