On Thursday, April 27, Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the state’s opposition, claimed that the ‘Mamata Police’ raided the home of a BJP Panchayet Samiti member and shot and killed a youth. He alleged that the 33-year-old Rajbangshi youth named Mrityunjay Barman was killed a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pinned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the recent violence in Uttar Dinajpur district following the rape and murder of a Dalit girl.

Taking to Twitter, Suvendu Adhikari wrote, “’Mamata’ police brutally killed a Rajbangshi young man of 33 years at Kaliaganj. Trigger-happy ‘Mamata’ police raided the house of a BJP Panchayet Samiti Member Bishnu Barman at 2:30 am midnight (April 27; 2023) but did not find him. They brutally shot dead a Rajbangshi young man named Mrityunjay Barman; 33 years old, S/O Rabindranath Barman. This is tyranny and state terror at its worst form and Mamata Banerjee is merry-making like Emperor Nero while the state is burning and sliding into a phase of civil unrest.”

Adhikari further added that last evening CM Mamata Banerjee held a press conference and “declared a war against the people of Kaliaganj.” He went on to say that following the press conference, the West Bengal police complied with CM Banerjee. Urging Mamata Banerjee to take ownership of the murder of the youth, he called on people to democratically oppose the ongoing violence and bloodshed.

“She will have to take ownership of this brutal murder by the state. The people should rise democratically by raising their voice against such internecine violence and bloodshed,” Adhikari tweeted and shared a video wherein a person is seen weeping near the corpse of the slain youth.

'Mamata' police brutally killed a Rajbangshi young man of 33 years at Kaliaganj.



Trigger happy 'Mamata' police raided the house of a BJP Panchayet Samiti Member Bishnu Barman at 2:30 am midnight (April 27; 2023) but did not find him. They brutally shot dead a Rajbangshi young… pic.twitter.com/zTohL8ECud — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) April 27, 2023

On Wednesday, a video of angry locals assaulting several policemen surfaced online. Reportedly, the policemen were assaulted by angry locals after the police had dragged the body of the minor Dalit girl, the victim of the rape and murder. Moreover, when the villagers had protested demanding justice, the police lathi-charged them.

CM Mamata Banerjee while speaking on the attack on police officials had alleged that the BJP had “brought people from Bihar” to burn down the police station in Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district and vandalize public property adding that she will direct the police to take strong action against the people who burned down the police station.

BJP brought people from Bihar. They beat up the women Police personnel brutally. I won’t say that the Kaliaganj incident was planned. It's an unfortunate incident and we are with the family. But what happened later was planned: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Kaliaganj violence — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

“BJP brought people from Bihar. They beat up the women Police personnel brutally. I won’t say that the Kaliaganj incident was planned. It’s an unfortunate incident and we are with the family. But what happened later was planned,” said the WB CM.