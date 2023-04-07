MCA informed on 7th April 2023 that the 2011 World Cup victory memorial will be built at the site where Dhoni’s winning six had landed in Wankhede stadium. 5 chairs of the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) pavilion stand will be removed for this(seat number J282 -J286). MS Dhoni will also be felicitated at the same spot by MCA.

Mumbai| 2011 World Cup victory memorial will be built at the site where Dhoni’s winning six had landed in Wankhede stadium. 5 chairs of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) pavilion stand will be removed for this(seat number J282 -J286). Today, MS Dhoni will be felicitated at the… pic.twitter.com/5VylzzFoPA — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

Earlier on Monday, 3rd April 2023, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale said that a small victory memorial will be built in Wankhede Stadium to commemorate India’s 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup win. The memorial will be built on the exact spot where MS Dhoni’s iconic winning sixer had landed in the stands.

He also said that MCA will approach MS Dhoni, India’s then-skipper in 2011 triumph for the inauguration of the memorial. He said that the MCA is hopeful that Dhoni will inaugurate the memorial when he is in Mumbai for his Indian Premier League IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match against Mumbai Indians (MI), which will take place on April 8. “MCA will also felicitate MS Dhoni when he inaugurates the World Cup Victory Memorial in Wankhede Stadium,” concluded Amol Kale.

India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets in the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After batting first, Sri Lanka posted 274/6 in their 50 overs. An unbeaten century from Mahela Jayawardene (103) and knocks from skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Nuwan Kulasekara (32) and Thisara Perera (22) powered Lanka to a competitive total. Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan took two wickets each and Harbhajan Singh took one wicket.

Chasing 275, India lost Sehwag (0) and Tendulkar (18) early. But an 83-run stand between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli (35) revived India’s chances. Gambhir went on to score 97 in 122 balls and had a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper MS Dhoni, who ended at an unbeaten 91* off 79 balls. Dhoni and Yuvraj (21) had an unbeaten 54-run stand for the fifth wicket that guided Team India to their first World Cup title in 28 years.

Notably, India will be hosting the Cricket World Cup 2023 in its entirety, for the first time ever. ICC, on Sunday 2nd April 2023, unveiled the logo of the upcoming 2023 World Cup on the same day the Indian team led by MS Dhoni stood victorious over Sri Lanka to lift the ICC trophy in 2011.