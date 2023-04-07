Nabil Gabol, a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was given a show-cause notice by his party on Tuesday for making an offensive rape-related statement in a podcast. He trivialised rape and made an outrageous comparison between sexual assault and political persecution during the discourse.

“There is an English proverb which reads, if rape is imminent, just enjoy it,” he alleged, shocking the host who informed him that there is no such saying. However, the former reiterated his claim and implied that there actually is.

A Twitter user sharing the clip asked, “Could someone please tell me this politician’s name (the one being interviewed?) He’s from PPP. Whoever he is, he’s got the sickest mind ever. He just said ‘When rape is imminent, just enjoy it.’ What a sick, sick mind. If people like him end up making our policies and laws, rape wouldn’t even be deemed a crime. Never heard as filthy a remark as this one.”

Nabil is suggestively seeking the contact information of Ayesha Mano (of Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja fame) in an earlier podcast uploaded by another Pakistani netizen. He then declared he is an innocent man and that he was only testing the host.

In yet another video that has surfaced, Nabil can be seen accusing people of Karachi for keeping their emotions bottled up to ‘release them in the bathroom,’ and boosted that people like him ‘can simply get whomever’ they want, nonchalantly mentioning that he picks up women he admires.

Pakistani netizens, human rights activists and lawmakers all slammed the statement, calling it shameful and insensitive. Meanwhile, Nabil’s son, Nadir Nabil Gabol, came to the defence of the lawmaker. He posted a series of tweets justifying his father’s demeaning statements and attacking those who condemned him.

The summon issued by PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro asked him to explain his remarks within three days. In case of non-clarification, it added, organisational disciplinary action will be taken against him. According to a party spokesperson, “Inappropriate conversation and use of un-parliamentary words are not the policy of PPP.”

Forceful Abduction of Minor Hindu Girls in Pakistan

Nabil Gabol’s words are a living nightmare for thousands of Hindu girls living in Pakistan. Recently, a Human Rights Observer 2023 fact sheet disclosed that in Pakistan, 124 females from minority communities were abducted and forced to convert to Islam in the year 2022. 81 of them were Hindus, 42 were Christians, and one was Sikh.

Moreover, the fact sheet found that 23% of females were under the age of 14, 36% were between the ages of 14 and 18, and just 12% were adults, with the ages of the remaining 28% of victims remaining unreported.