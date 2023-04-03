Pakistan is currently enduring an era of poverty and economic doldrums. Burgeoning inflation, which has surpassed a 50-year high and a deepening cost-of-living crisis has left millions of people across Pakistan struggling to put food on their tables.

Soaring food prices, flour shortages and the apathy of the country’s ruling dispensation have made it even more challenging for millions of people across Pakistan to provide two square meals to their loved ones.

On Friday, at least 12 people were killed, including 9 women in the stampede during a ration distribution drive in a factory in Karachi. Amidst all this, a tweet by Arzoo Kazmi, a journalist living in Islamabad in Pakistan, is going increasingly viral on social media where she regrets her ancestor’s decision to move to Pakistan from India.

Regretting her forefather’s decision to migrate from India to Pakistan in 1947, the Pakistan journalist tweeted on April 1, “My brothers and other family members feel that they have no future in Pakistan. My grandfather and his family migrated from Prayagraj and Delhi to Pakistan for a better future. Watt laga di dada ji (created serious trouble, grandfather).”

My brothers and other family members think they have no future in #Pakistan

My Grandfather and his family were migrated from #Prayagraj & #Delhi for better future in #Pakistan



Watt laga di Dada Ji 🙏 — Arzoo Kazmi|आरज़ू काज़मी | آرزو کاظمی | 🇵🇰✒️🖋🕊 (@Arzookazmi30) April 1, 2023

After Arzoo’s tweet went viral, many users on social media asked her to return to India with her family. An Indian Twitter user wrote, “You are most welcome here.”

😂

You are most welcome here — Anand Singh 🇮🇳 (@shavakanand) April 1, 2023

“Don’t worry, Abba (India) has a big heart,” Manzoor Ahmed Naik wrote, referring to India as Pakistan’s ‘abba,’ or father.

Don’t worry Abba (India) ka dil bohat bada hai. — Manzoor Ahmed Naik (@ManzoorNaikBJP) April 1, 2023

A Twitter user going by the handle @Jagdish_2204 replied to Arzoo’s tweet with conviction that Yogi Adityanath could bring her back. “Yogiji Ghar Wapsi kar sakte hai!” he tweeted.

Yogiji Ghar Wapsi kar sakte hai! 🙏🏻 — JH (@jagdish_2204) April 1, 2023

Welcoming the Pakistan journalist back to India, Twitter user @AbhishekSaket quipped that her grandfather got carried away by his emotions otherwise she could have witnessed history being created in Prayagraj today. “Dada ji emotionally beh gaye. Aaj Prayagraj me itihaas bante dekh rahe hote. You are always welcome back to your roots,” he wrote.

😂😂 Dada ji emotionally beh gaye. Aaj Prayagraj me itihaas bante dekh rahe hote.



You are always welcome back to your roots. — Abhishek (@AbhishekSaket) April 1, 2023

Some other Twitter users responded by thanking their grandfather for taking the right decision at the right time and migrating from Pakistan to India.

My grandparents were migrated from Multan to Delhi during partition. Thank you Dada ji — Nitin Dembla 🇮🇳 (@nitin_dembla) April 1, 2023

Shukr hai mere dadaji aur nanaji decided to cross over fm Lahore & Sialkot…



Nahin toh hum hinduon ki toh Pakistan me watt lag jati — 𝖀𝖗𝖇𝖆𝖓 𝖀𝖙𝖘𝖆𝖛 🗨️🦂 (@Buntea) April 2, 2023

Twitter user Suraj Rajput retaliated by saying that chances were high that if the Pakistani journalist was currently living in India she would be hating Modi and the Hindus without any reason and loving the future less Pakistan.

Ho sakta he sayad ki agar ajj app Bharat me hote to bina wajah modi se nafrat Hindus se nafrat aur us future less pakistan se payr kar rahe hote — Suraj Rajput (@SurajRajputx007) April 1, 2023

For the uninitiated, Arzoo Kazmi is a Pakistani journalist who does not mince her words in criticising puritanical interpretation of Islam and often appears on Indian channels with her uncharacteristically liberal views concerning Pakistan. She also has a YouTube channel with as many as 335 thousand subscribers.