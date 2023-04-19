Pune school used by banned terror outfit PFI as training camp attached by NIA, read details

On Sunday, April 16, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached two floors of the Blue Bells School building in the Kondhwa area of Pune, Maharashtra where the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) allegedly organized camps to radicalize and indoctrinate Muslim youth and train them for committing targeted killings and attacks against leaders and organizations of a ‘particular community’.

NIA ATTACHES 2 FLOORS OF PUNE SCHOOL BUILDING USED BY THE PFI AS TRAINING CENTRE pic.twitter.com/uXo61v067O — NIA India (@NIA_India) April 17, 2023

In a press release issued on Monday, the NIA stated that the PFI used the fourth and fifth floors of the school to organize and prepare for carrying out terrorist actions with the intention of jeopardizing India’s unity, integrity, and security.

The agency continued by alleging that the PFI was teaching unarmed and armed youths to kill or assault people who resisted the establishment of Islamic Rule in the nation by 2047, as well as recruiting Muslim youths into the organization on the premises of the school.

According to a press release, on September 22 of last year, the NIA searched 93 locations in 15 states, including Maharashtra, for the homes and offices of top PFI leaders and members “following continued inputs and evidence that the PFI was involved in funding terrorist activities, organizing training camps for providing armed training, and radicalizing people to join banned organizations.”

Incriminating documents were also recovered during the agency’s investigation of the school’s two floors. The NIA stated that the said property was “used by the accused, found to be associated with the PFI, for organizing arms training for its cadre.”

It is further stated that these ‘training camps’ were used to instigate innocent Muslim youths against leaders and organizations of a particular community as well as the government. They were also provoked to indulge in violent Jihad and commit terrorist activities.

Moreover, the new recruits were also provided with weapon training. The Muslim youths were trained in the use of dangerous weapons like knives, sickles, etc to attack and murder the people opposing the ideology of the PFI of establishing Islamic rule in India.

The NIA investigation had revealed that the accused – all senior PFI cadre/national executive committee members – were part of a criminal conspiracy “to establish Caliphate and Islamic rule in India by waging a war against the country and toppling the democratically elected government”, the release further added.

It is notable that an 8-page PFI document was seized by the Bihar Police last year, in the document named ‘India Vision 2047’, PFI has circulated internally among its cadre that they aim to completely dominate the ‘coward Hindus’ and subjugate them and this goal will be achievable even with 10% of Muslims rallying behind PFI.