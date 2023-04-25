On Tuesday, Firoz Bakht Ahmed, the grand nephew of Maulana Azad, the Former Minister of Education of India lauded the PM Modi-led government and said that he has empowered the Muslims and other minority communities more than anyone else. Ahmed said that the leader has maintained good relations with the Muslims from the very beginning and has empowered them since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“Right from when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he has maintained wonderful relations with the Muslim community. The Prime Minister has never believed in the Muslim appeasement but he has done empowerment without any appeasement,” he said while talking to the Times Now.

Grand nephew of Maulana Azad, Firoz Bakht Ahmed says PM Modi has empowered Muslims more than anyone else pic.twitter.com/xxHadYtRNI — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) April 25, 2023

Ahmed further added that six Islamic nations had bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi their biggest and most prestigious civil awards. “In one of the Sufi conferences, he took 99 names of Allah. He is popular among the Muslims. Today, even Pakistani citizens are saying that they want a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. He has left no stones unturned as far as the progress, the prosperity and peace in India is concerned” he added.

Modi, further according to Ahmed, is considered an eminent world leader and that speaks a lot. “During the crisis in Ukraine, he got out the medical students under the flag of India and he also rescued the Pakistani students. That too speaks a lot,” he said.

This is a day after members of various religious communities, including Muslims and Christians in Australia, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event held in Melbourne for his “ability to respect all communities.” The Vishwa Sadbhawana event an initiative of the NID foundation was organised at Bunjil Palace in Melbourne in Australia on April 23.

Dr Tariq Butt, a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community who hailed from Lahore in Pakistan said, “What I can say personally from my side I’ve got lots of Indian friends and I’ve seen them now getting united and doing many activities. We’ve been part of their activities as well. I think there is now more outreach between Indian Muslims and Pakistani Muslims altogether. We want to bring more commonalities than differences. Modi hai toh mumkin hai.”

“PM Modi has the charisma where people are following him regardless of their religious inclination which is good,” he said adding that the Indian PM is doing the right thing by encouraging the communities to engage with other communities to promote harmony and peace.

Imtiaz Ahmed Naveed, an Ahmadiyya Muslim from NSW, Australia also lauded PM Modi for trying to bring peace. “Whatever news I see, I feel that he is working very hard, he is bringing all religions at one platform, talking about their progress, trying to bring peace. I think he’s trying his best,” he said.

Religious leaders, intellectuals, scholars, preachers and researchers attended the event organised by the NID Foundation in association with The Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF), NID Foundation New Delhi, and Namdhari Sikh Society.