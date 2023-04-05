Actor Prakash Raj, known for harbouring pathological hatred for PM Modi and his penchant for sharing fake news against the Prime Minister, was in shock and hurt after Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep threw his weight behind the BJP for the upcoming state assembly elections in Karnataka.

“I am shocked and hurt by Kichha Sudeep’s statement,” tweeted Raj, who keeps attacking the BJP and PM Modi on Twitter, often with fake news and unfounded claims.

“I am shocked and hurt by Kichha Suddep’s statement,” says actor Prakash Raj on Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending his support to BJP for the upcoming #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/8olSSfwcJ8 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

Raj expressed his disbelief after Kichcha Sudeep earlier today extended his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who he referred to as his “mama” (uncle).

“I call the CM ‘Mama’ (uncle’ as I have seen him since my childhood. I have very few people who stood by me since childhood, so it won’t be wrong to call him Mama (uncle). I didn’t have a godfather when I entered the film industry. I want to extend my support to him (CM),” Sudeep said at a press conference, lavishing praises on Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Earlier, Prakash Raj had said that Sudeep was “far more sensible” than to fall prey to the BJP. Reacting to reports that said Kichcha may join the BJP, Raj tweeted, “I strongly believe this is Fake news spread by the desperate, losing BJP in Karnataka. @KicchaSudeep is far more sensible Citizen to fall prey (sic).”

During a press conference in Bengaluru where he showed his support for the BJP leader, Kichcha Sudeep was questioned about his response to the tweet. In his reply, he expressed his respect for Prakash Raj as a film star and stated that he looks forward to his films, despite any comments he may make.

Despite speculation, the actor denied any plans to participate in the upcoming state elections, stating that he will only campaign for the BJP.

“It is for some of the people he wants me to support. When I tell him that I’m supporting him I will go by what he wants [and] his requirements. I cannot campaign for everybody,” Sudeep said.

Sudeep marked his entry into the film industry with the Kannada movie Thayavva in 1997. In addition to his appearances in Kannada films, he has also acted in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi movies.

According to reports, Sudeep has represented the state of Karnataka in the Under-17 and Under-19 cricket teams at the state level.