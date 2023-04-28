Rajasthan: Ajmal Khan cheats, rapes, threatens, forcefully marries a 38-year-old Hindu woman, converts her, booked

Friday, April 28, 2023
Updated:

In Rajasthan, Ajmal Khan rapes, threatens and forcefully marries Hindu woman, converts her to Islam, throws her murtis out of the house: Read full details

The accused also changed the identities of the Hindu woman and her daughter after the marriage and gave them new Islamic names. He also threw away the images and idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses from the house of the victim.

OpIndia Staff
Image- Dainik Bhasker
16

A 38-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Udaipur has filed a police complaint against a village development officer identifed as Ajmal Khan for brutally sexually assaulting her and forcing her to convert her religion to Islam. The woman also stated that the accused who is already married to two other woman, forced her for marriage and raped her.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Savina village of Udaipur district. The woman in the police complaint said that the accused made her hostage and made her consume intoxicants. He then raped her and shot the video of the incident on his phone. The accused also used the video to blackmail the woman to force her to marry him.

Ajmal Khan further threatened the woman that he would abduct and sell the 8-year-old daughter of the victim if she would refuse to agree to marry him and change her religion to Islam. The woman got scared. Later on December 17, the woman forcefully married Ajmal and converted her religion to Islam.

The accused also changed the identities of the Hindu woman and her daughter after the marriage and gave them new Islamic names. He also threw away the images and idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses from the house of the victim.

Reports mention that Ajmal had also cheated the woman as he initially told her that he was unmarried. But later the victim woman discovered that the man was already married to two other women. Ajmal on April 2 returned to one of his earlier wives. The victim woman stated in the complaint that she was assualted and beaten by the accused when she went to seek answers from him at one of his earlier wives homes.

She then went to the police station and filed a complaint again Khan. On the other hand, the accused also filed a cross complaint against the woman saying that woman was trying to threaten him and extort money from him. The police meanwhile have stated that an FIR has been filed regarding rape and forceful conversion. Further investigations are underway.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

