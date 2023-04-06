Two groups of Muslims clash, pelt stones at each other over namaz during Ramzan in Roorkee, 7 arrested

In Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, two groups of Muslims clashed over performing namaz on Wednesday, April 5. The two groups pelted stones and also thrashed each other. The stone pelting incident left four injured. Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

The incident took place in Sarkadi village of Gangnahar police station precinct. Following the violent clashes, an additional police force has been deployed in the affected area.

On Wednesday evening, two groups, one led by Sahil and the other by Shakib, exchanged accusations of disrupting the namaz at the local mosque. This led to an argument that eventually turned violent and entailed stone-pelting as more people arrived at the spot. During the violence four people namely, Danish, Shamsher, Imarana, and Haseen were injured. After learning about the incident a police team arrived and took control of the situation by dispersing the crowd using lathis. The injured are getting treatment at Civil Hospital. It has been reported that the condition of Danish is critical and he has been referred to a higher center.

Meanwhile Swapn Kishor Singh, SP Dehat said that the police have received complaints from both the clashing parties and a case is being registered accordingly. Meanwhile, police station in-charge Aishwarya Pal informed that seven people have been arrested so far.