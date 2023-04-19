Shaista Parveen likely using ‘underworld’ connections to evade arrest by UP STF

Days after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed, the search is on for Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen, who is a co-accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and is currently on a run. According to reports, Shaista, who has a reward of Rs 50,000 on her head, is suspected to be in the Mariyadeeh area in Prayagraj, while Guddu Muslim might be in Karnataka. The ‘underworld’ is apparently helping Shaista Parveen to elude the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

It is also being speculated if Guddu Muslim informed the UP STF about Asad Ahmed and Ghulam’s whereabouts, who were gunned down by the UP STF on April 13 in an encounter in Jhansi. It is also being said that Guddu Muslim might have been involved in the murder of the mafia brothers as well.

Asad Ahmed’s threat call to builder Mohammad Muslim

Recently, an audio chat between Asad Ahmed and builder Mohammad Muslim went viral. In the audio clip, Asad Ahmed can be heard threatening Mohammad Muslim. In a conversation that reportedly took place on January 9, Asad threatened builder Mohammad Muslim for not picking up his call. Later, Muslim gave Rs 80 lakh to Asad Ahmed. This money was reportedly used in Umesh Pal’s murder.

Shaista Parveen handling Atiq Ahmed’s business

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the UP STF has found significant information regarding the ‘real estate’ businesses run by Shaista Parveen. It has come to the fore that Parveen has real estate companies spread from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram in Haryana.

Shaista Parveen also manages Atiq Ahmed’s ‘businesses’ which include investing in multiple businesses and launching new projects as well as collecting accounts from associates of partner companies. Numerous such real estate businesses operating out of Gurugram, Haryana, and registered under the name Shaista have been identified by the STF.

According to the information gathered by the STF, Fanaa Associated Private Limited is being run out of Gurugram under the name Atiq. Shaista is listed as the owner of another business with the same name. Shaista Parveen also owns M/s Jafri State Limited in Gurugram.

The STF has obtained information about the operation of four companies under the names of Shaista’s brothers Farooq and Zaki in Gurugram, MJ Infra Land LLP, MJ Infra Green Pvt Ltd, MJ Infra Housing, and MJ Infra State Housing Pvt Ltd.

Atiq and Shaista’s major residential projects include Alina City Phases I and II, which cover 700 hectares in Birampur, Prayagraj, Bakshi Modha, and Ahmed City, which covers 300 hectares in Damupur.

Atiq Ahmed also owned several more projects, including Asad City in Saidpur Bakshi Village, Saidpur Housing Scheme, Saidpur Housing Scheme Karehda, Lakhanpur Housing Scheme, and Sai Vihar Housing Scheme Rawatpur Ko. Atiq Ahmed’s under-construction shopping complex in the Roshanbagh area is also under STF’s scanner.